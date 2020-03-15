Vail Public Library closed until further notice

Vail Veterans Program dines at Vail Firehouse Vail Firehouse #3 rolls out the red carpet for the Vail Veterans Program.

VIDEO: Minturn Mile on March 12 in honor of Jake Burton, Vail Daily On the Hill Ross Leonhart and John LaConte with the Vail Daily ride the Minturn Mile in honor of Jake Burton Carpenter, who loved to ride the mile when he was in town. On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: Snowing on Vail Mountain, On the Hill with John LaConte Vail Daily reporter John LaConte takes a run down Minnie's as snow falls on Vail Mountain on March 10, 2020. On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: Ride along next to Willy, Beaver Creek’s mountain safety dog (Having trouble viewing the video? Click here.) Vail Daily Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.