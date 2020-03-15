Vail Public Library closed until further notice
Many library services are available on line
The Vail Public Library is closed until further notice in light of the COVID-19 situation. Please consult the library website for additional details as the situation evolves, http://www.vaillibrary.com.
Many of the library’s resources are available around the clock from the website. You can access the catalog to view your account, renew materials, and place holds. Many online learning resources and databases can be accessed from home with your library card. This includes downloading ebooks and audiobooks, checking out digital magazines, and streaming movies, television shows and music. If you have overdue items, the library will waive overdue fines during this time.
To learn more email libinfo@vailgov.com.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
See more