Vail Public Library offers curbside pickup, other services

The Vail Public Library is providing curbside pickup and several virtual services.



In an effort to offer the community additional library services, the Vail Public Library is offering daily curbside pickup by appointment as allowed by Eagle County public health orders. Patrons may select their materials by using the online catalog at http://www.vaillibrary.com and placing a hold on the items. Staff will then make contact via email or phone to arrange a time to collect the materials.

Once an appointment is confirmed, patrons are asked to park in the Lionshead structure and walk to the front of the library. After staff knows you are there, materials will be placed in a bag just outside the doors. To maintain social distancing, please wait until the staff member has gone back inside the building before collecting the materials. Patrons with accessibility requirements are asked to contact the library to make additional arrangements.

In addition to offering the curbside pickup service, Vail Public Library has been hosting Virtual Story Time six days a week; Virtual Book Discussion twice a month; Virtual Gentle Yoga with instructor Anne Anderson, Mondays and Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.; and Virtual Zumba with instructor Maria-Sugeidy Rivera, Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on any of these services or virtual programs, check the library’s online calendar, call the library, 970-479-2187 or email libinfo@vailgov.com.