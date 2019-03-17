Vail real estate team joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

VAIL — Team Marino, including Scott Marino, Tanisha Bartlett and Kari Marino, has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties at its Eagle Ranch office.

Team Marino collectively brings more than 22 years of real estate experience, which also includes more than 100 Vail Valley home sales in the past five years. The team currently represents projects including Hawk's Nest and Mountain Gateway while also working on future developments in the Upper Buckhorn Valley.

"We are excited and honored to have Team Marino join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties," said Michael Slevin, president. "Their reputation as among the Vail Valley's leading broker teams with an outstanding sales and listing history help us present even greater value and opportunities to our clients."

Scott Marino came Vail in 1997. After one summer in Vail, he knew he was here for life and relocated to the area in 1999. Marino began selling advertising before transitioning to real estate in 2006.

A Colorado native and sixth generation Eagle County resident, Tanisha Bartlett divided her childhood years between Meeker for school and Burns for summers. Inspired by her grandfather and former Eagle County Commissioner Bud Gates, Bartlett started looking for ways to become more involved in the local community, which ended up leading her to the real estate field where she enjoys working closely with clients to share her passion and knowledge of the area.

Born in Minnesota and raised in Littleton, Kari Marino attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Her love of the Vail Valley dates back to her childhood ski days with her family, to which she relocated in 2001. She started in real estate in 2011 as a front office assistant, earning her real estate license in 2014 and joining Team Marino. A self-proclaimed "behind-the-scenes" team member, Marino works to ensure that the buying and selling process is as seamless and enjoyable as possible.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information, go to http://www.MarinoVailRealEstate.com or call 970-434-4643.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties is locally owned and operated by Michael Slevin, serving the Vail Valley since 1971. The company is the only real estate brokerage firm with offices in six communities, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum. For more information, go to http://www.bhhscoloradoproperties.com or call 970-329-2482.