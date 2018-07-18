Vail Recreation District’s bike series continues with Camp Hale Hup

VAIL — The Vail Recreation District's East West Hospitality Mountain Bike Race Series presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law will continue the summer season of racing on Wednesday, July 25, featuring the Camp Hale Hup.

This event is the sixth race in the eight-race town series.

Individual race costs are $26 for preregistration or $37 on race day. Registration is available online and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the Tuesday before each race. Day-of registration will be held at the race start on Resolution Creek Road. All racers are welcome, and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.

The races will take place at historic Camp Hale off Highway 24, and the race start and finish will be at the intersection of East Fork and Resolution Creek Road, half a mile east of the Nova Guides lodge. The Youth Series will kick off at 4:45 p.m. with races for riders ages 8 to 17. The East West Hospitality Adult Series will kick off at 5:45 p.m.

The race series will continue in Edwards on Aug. 15 with the Berry Creek Bash before wrapping up on Aug. 22 with the Beaver Creek Blast.

Eagle County trails

The Vail Recreation District continues to be a supporter of the Eagle County trails and the organizations that work hard to maintain them. It is important to remember that riding and racing on world-class trails is a privilege, and the trails do not build or maintain themselves. This year during the 2018 East West Hospitality Mountain Bike Series, riders can earn an additional 25 points toward their overall series total if they participate in one trail work event prior to Aug. 20 with either the Vail Valley Mountain Bike Association, Hardscrabble Trail Coalition or another organized trail group. For more information, visit vailrec.com.

The VRD's Mountain Bike Race Series is brought to you by title sponsor East West Hospitality and presenting sponsors Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield and The Athletic Club at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa. The Youth Mountain Bike Series is presented by Yellowbelly and KidSport. Thanks to our additional sponsors Eagle Outside, town of Minturn, The Steadman Clinic, The Steadman Philippon Research Institute, Vail Health, The Dusty Boot, Central Rockies Mortgage, Elevated Dental, New Belgium Brewing Co., Vail Honeywagon, Altitude Bar & Grill/Evergreen Lodge, Avon Liquor, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Sweet Protection, Yeti's Grind, 808 Distillery and Alpine Wine & Spirits.

To register for mountain bike races, visit vailrec.com/register. For more information on all VRD sports offerings, visit vailrec.com, email sports@vailrec.com or call 970-479-2280.