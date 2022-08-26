Vail receives $1.8 million grant for clean transit

Vail Transit has landed a $1.8 million federal grant for the purchases of two electric buses, associated charging equipment and workforce training.

The town of Vail is set to receive a $1.8 million grant for clean transit from the Federal Transit Administration. The funds will go to buy a pair of battery electric buses as well as associated charging infrastructure and workforce training.

Overall, Colorado is receiving $51 million in federal funds for low- and zero-emission transit projects, including a $34.8 million award to help the Summit County area transition to a 100% zero-emissions fleet.

The grants from the Federal Transit Administration, which will be partly administered through the Colorado Department of Transportation, represent the largest-ever allocation of federal funding for low- and zero-emissions transit to the state.



“We are pleased to see the federal government investing in helping Colorado’s smaller and rural transit authorities electrify their fleets,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “These agencies play a critical role in providing sustainable, statewide mobility options for Coloradans, and their success competing for these grants demonstrates their national importance as well as providing some of the best rural transit in the country.”



Chris Lubbers, transit director for Summit Stage, said the infusion of nearly $35 million will help build a new charging and operations facility, key for the agency’s planned conversion away from diesel fuel and replacement of aging vehicles.



“This new facility and its charging stations will both accommodate the growth of fleet and personnel and will allow Summit Stage to meet the region’s transportation goals for improving air quality, conserving energy and meeting the needs of under-served communities,” Lubbers said.



Colorado has 55 transit agencies that provide more than 134 million passenger trips per year. For August, more than 30 public transit agencies across the state are offering free services as part of the Zero Fare for Better Air campaign, which will help improve air quality and save people money. Additionally, all Bustang, Outrider and Pegasus services are half price through Sept. 5.



In Colorado, the awards are for a total of 27 vehicles, including 14 running on compressed natural gas, five diesel, three diesel/electric hybrid, three gasoline and two battery electric. The federal funds will also help construct two new facilities to support the new clean energy fleets for years to come.



The awards include:

$34.8 million to Summit County for the construction of a new transit charging, operations and storage facility to support a future 100% zero-emission bus fleet

$5.7 million to the Roaring Fork Transit Authority (RFTA) for the purchase of 10 compressed natural gas (CNG) and two diesel 40-foot transit buses

$3.9 million to Mesa County for the construction of a new bus maintenance facility and purchase of four compressed natural gas cutaway transit buses.

$2.6 million to the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transit for the purchase of two 40-foot transit buses and three transit vans.

$2.4 million to the City of Steamboat Springs for the purchase of three 35-foot hybrid-electric transit buses and the overhaul of a regional commuter coach.

The Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Transit and Rail will administer the awards, except Mesa County, which is a direct recipient of funds from the federal agency.