Vail Recreation District announces fall and winter gymnastic events

The Vail Gymnastics Center has four fall and winter events on tap for the 2023-2024 season.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The Vail Gymnastics Center is gearing up for fall and winter events. The Halloween parents night out, Tumblin’ Turkey day camp, Ninja Nights and the Back Handspring Clinic all include instructional sessions with fun, themed activities. There are limited spots for each event; visit vailrec.com for more information and to register.

The Halloween parents night out will be Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Children aged 5-12 are invited to participate in a variety of activities, including tricks for treats, open-gym time, pizza, a haunted house and a Halloween movie. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costume. Cost is $45 and preregistration is required.

The Vail Gymnastic Center’s ‘Tumblin’ Turkey day camp’ takes place on Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This camp is designed for children ages 5-12 and features a variety of activities, including gymnastics rotations, a fun craft, open-gym time and themed games. Cost is $65 and preregistration is required .

Ninja Nights are scheduled for Nov. 10 and Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. These nights, for children ages 6-12, include various ninja-themed obstacle courses, open-gym time and pizza. Cost is $40 and preregistration is required.

For more information on any of the fall and winter events, visit vailrec.com , email gymnastics@vailrec.com or call the Vail Gymnastics Center at 970-479-2287.