Vail Recreation District announces law firm will be race series sponsor

VAIL — The Vail Recreation District has announced that the law firm of Bloch & Chapleau LLC will be a major sponsor and contributor for all of its 2018-19 race series. Those series include trail running, mountain biking, whitewater, Nordic and snowshoeing.

"We are very happy to have Bloch & Chapleau as a major sponsor for our events this upcoming year," said Joel Rabinowitz, sports director for the district.

Joseph Bloch, the managing partner of Bloch & Chapleau, added, "It's a perfect fit because we celebrate the active lifestyle we all enjoy in the Vail Valley, and our legal practice involves sports-related injuries. For years, we have promoted public awareness through our radio spots for ski and mountain safety, as well as for summer outdoor recreation safety. In fact, several of the local athletes who have recorded our outdoor recreation safety tips, including Jake Wells and Gretchen Reeves, are competitors in the Vail Recreation District race series."

In addition to the race series, Bloch & Chapleau sponsors other Vail Valley community events including the Vail Jazz Festival and Battle Mountain High School Football.