Vail Recreation District announces second annual Junior Club Championship

The second annual Junior Club Championship will be hosted by the Vail Golf Club on Aug. 3.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The Vail Golf Club announced it’s bringing back the annual Junior Club Championship, taking place on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The unique event provides a platform for aspiring junior golfers to demonstrate their skills, compete at a high level and foster their passion for the sport. Girls and boys ages 6-18 can expect fun and challenging competition.

For ages 13 and under, there will be nine holes of play; 18 for ages 14-18. The double par stroke max rule is in effect for all Vail Golf Club junior events. Cost of entry is $25 for 9-hole events and $45 for 18-hole events. To sign up, please call the Vail Golf Club pro shop at 970-479-2260 or email Trey Johnson, PGA at tjohnson@vailrec.com .

The 2022 champion was Spencer Smith.

The Vail Golf Club junior series continues with 9-hole events on July 13 and July 20, with tee times beginning at 3:30 p.m. Cost of entry is $25 and event will include three (10 and under, 11-13, 14-18) age categories for both boys and girls.

To sign up for one or both dates, please call the Vail Golf Club pro shop at 970-479-2260 or email Trey Johnson, PGA at tjohnson@vailrec.com .

Junior Club Championship Details

Tee times begin at 11 a.m.

Players will play the following tees for the Junior Club Championship:

Boys (10 and under) – 150 Yard Marker (1,350 yards)

Girls (10 and under) – 150 Yard Marker (1,350 yards)

Boys (11-13) – purple tees (1,895 yards)

Girls (11-13) – purple tees (1,895 yards)

Boys (14-18) – gold tees (2,755 yards), 18 hole – gold tees (5,932 yards)

Girls (14-18) – green tees (2,513 yards), 18 hole – green tees (5,291 yards)

Registration for KidZone after-school program and School’s Out camp opens July 24

With summer flying by, now is the time to start planning the school year schedule. The Vail Recreation District’s KidZone programs provide a safe and fun environment for kids to flourish after school and on school break days.

KidZone After School and School’s Out Camps encourage creativity and curiosity while engaging youth in developmentally appropriate activities. Based out of Red Sandstone Elementary School in Vail, these programs are open to kids ages 5-12 years (and in grades K-5).

Registration opens Monday, July 24, at http://www.vailrec.com/register . Paperwork is due Friday, July 14, for guaranteed registration opening access.

KidZone is fully licensed by the Colorado Department of Human Services Division of Child Care, and staff members are highly qualified youth professionals. Through sports, gym games, playground play, arts and crafts, group games and relaxation time, KidZone’s flexible schedule provides an experience full of imagination and activity.

After-School program

Times: 2:50-5:30 p.m. every school day (see non-school days below)

Cost: $20/day drop-in (if space is available); $16/day per season session* with advance reservations .

*Sign up for any one weekday at a time per season. For example, one can sign up for all Mondays, all Tuesdays, and so on for the season session. View the season sessions at the VRD website.

Session Dates: Aug. 21-Oct. 6 | Oct. 16-Dec. 21 | Jan. 10-March 15 | March 18-May 29

School’s Out Camp

Times/Dates: 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. most non-school days. Visit http://www.vailrec.com for a full list of School’s Out Camp days.

Cost: $55/day

No School/No KidZone days

Sept. 4, Oct. 13, Nov. 23, 24, Dec. 25, Jan. 1, 15, April 26, May 27

Please contact Community Programming with any questions at 970-479-2292, or via email at community@vailrec.com . Text/call 970-331-2909 during program hours as we will be out of the regular office.