Vail Recreation District awards Dobson ice time to Vail Yeti over foundation seeking to launch new semi-pro team

The Vail Yeti hockey team has played in Dobson Arena for the last nine years.

Neal Henderson | Special to the Daily

After hearing statements Thursday from a representative of the Eagle County Dreamworks Foundation, a former Vail Yeti player, and the director for the Vail Mountaineers youth hockey club — all in support of the foundation’s vision for a new semi-pro hockey team, the Vail Snowcats — the Vail Recreation Board met in executive session and decided to award an ice-use agreement for Dobson Arena to the Vail Yeti.

“At Thursday’s Board Meeting, the Vail Recreation District Board of Directors directed staff to finalize the long-negotiated contract with the Vail Yeti for the 2022/23 season,” a statement released Saturday read.

Thursday’s 5 p.m. meeting opened with board member Rollie Kjesbo stating, “We’ve never had this many people in a rec meeting in a long time and I assume it’s about ice time.”

Board member Bob Armour started the monthly meeting with public input, “for matters otherwise not on today’s agenda,” at which point Mike Dunlap stepped to the podium as a representative of Eagle County Dreamworks Foundation and the Vail Snowcats hockey team.

“We’d like to ask for the opportunity for an agenda spot to discuss ice time for us to launch a program that will give youth experiencing financial burdens and mental health hurdles a chance to get involved in sports,” Dunlap said.

Dunlap summarized the foundation’s vision of breaking down financial barriers for youth in the hockey community via scholarships funded by Vail Snowcats’ revenue.

“We want to present this opportunity to create a working relationship with the rec district, town of Vail, local businesses, individuals, and other organizations to make this dream — providing for the physical and mental well-being of youth across all age groups of our community — a reality,” he said. “Local players playing for locals and visitors, playing for a local cause.”

Dunlap stated that the foundation is already funded by a $100,000 donation from the Garfinkel family and has 17 signed player agreements from current Yeti players to play for the Snowcats.

“This shows both player and community support for this program,” he said, noting that Eagle County Dreamworks has also discussed scheduling with teams across the state and country “to ease the concerns of the district pending the approval of ice time.”

“There will be a full season of games,” he emphatically stated. “In sum, the VRD has an amazing opportunity to keep locally spent revenues in the valley, which will further its mission of providing recreational opportunities that enhance the physical, social and emotional of its residents.”

“Most importantly,” he added, “the children and families in our community will now be able to participate in the very activities that the VRD promotes.”

William Foster, an eight-year veteran of the Vail Yeti, spoke next “as a representative of the players, their friends and families.”

“The players on the team love this team and what it represents,” he said of the Snowcats, adding that a semi-pro club is what “brought him to the Valley and why he stayed.”

“That representation is a local group of guys who can go out, have fun and entertain every weekend all winter,” he continued. “The majority of the players live and work in this valley and the direction of the team is extremely important to them.”

Foster spoke of player sacrifices, such as relinquishing weekends for games and waking up for 5 a.m. practices.

“Up until this point, we’ve made these sacrifices for zero compensation, with smiles on our faces because of the camaraderie of the locker room and the fun of the games,” he said. “As a group, we are a community in and of itself, but what if our community of players could help a bigger community of the town and its constituents? That question is why our community of players jumped at the opportunity presented by the Eagle County Dreamworks Foundation — to play for a team that solely exists to benefit the community.”

He called it “a dream scenario” for players. “We continue to do what we love. We also get to know our hard work and sacrifice goes to helping the place we live in.”

Foster did not directly address Yeti owner Chris Huntington specifically, but did say, “Undoubtedly, under this new organization, we would benefit with new equipment and proper attentive management.”

“But the real compensation comes from knowing that playing the game we love is helping others,” he continued, echoing the vision presented by Dunlap. “This program would help to ease the burden of families who want their children to enjoy the sports they grew up passionate about.”

Foster also appealed to families struggling to make decisions over whether to provide athletic opportunities or make housing payments.

“The Eagle County Dreamworks Foundation wants to help those decisions become a non-factor. To me and the players, the Eagle County Dreamworks Foundation represents our vision of how we can help improve the lives of the people who live here,” he said. “We can bring the community together and provide unique entertainment, use the proceeds from that unique entertainment to better the entire community, and lastly, help people enjoy the things we love to do.”

The third and final speaker who utilized the public comment platform was Dave Bishop, hockey director for the Vail Mountaineers. Bishop said that the Mountaineers program has approximately 200 players, with an increasing number reaching out for financial help. He estimated that last year, the program gave roughly $12,000 in scholarships.

“Obviously, the club is behind anything like this that would give back to the community,” he said, pledging his support to Eagle County Dreamworks. “Anything we can do to help the financial burden of hockey, we would love it. That’s why we would be behind this program.”

After the three speakers, the board went into an executive session “for purpose of a conference with the district’s legal counsel regarding specific legal questions pertaining to Dobson Ice Arena use agreements,” Armour explained.

At 6:20 p.m., the board returned from a separate conference room and announced the decision.

“We the board have directed the staff to enter into the 2022-2023 ice agreement with the Yeti and Chris Huntington,” Armour said. “We have also requested staff to develop a policy for reviewing requests for ice time rental. That is it.”

The Vail Recreation Board’s Saturday statement expounded upon the decision.

“While the District respects the stated goals of the Eagle County Dreamworks Foundation and appreciates the well-considered comments that were shared by members of the public at the Board Meeting, the Vail Recreation District will not set aside any longstanding programming arrangements without reasonable review, discussion and notice to the affected parties,” read the statement. “The Board ultimately determined that it was simply too late to make a programming change of this magnitude for the upcoming season.”

The statement pointed to the “scheduling of ice time at a small facility like Dobson, with limited staff and a high demand for ice time for existing programming,” as requiring “a lot of parties” and planning well in advance.”

“Looking ahead, the Board directed staff to develop a policy for reviewing ice time requests and these types of proposals in future seasons.”

The statement also addressed youth hockey programming and financial assistance.

“We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding youth hockey programming and opportunities, as well as financial assistance through our Tom Slaughter, Jr. Memorial Youth Recreation Grant,” the statement read, also pointing to the fall Mile High Mites Learn-to-Play hockey program, which begins Sept. 15. The $229 program fee includes six on-ice lessons as well as a full set of brand new hockey gear for players to keep.

The Eagle County Dreamworks foundation released a statement on Saturday as well.

“We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the Vail Recreation District’s decision, as they are not following anything their mission statement states. It’s almost as if they have a personal stake in this,” it read.

“This is an amazing opportunity to do great things for our kids in need and their parents who can’t afford these “luxuries” that other kids can. The entire community has voiced their opinion and the VRD has completely neglected all the locals of Eagle County. Eagle County residents should not allow this to happen.”