Vail Recreation District closes facilities, programs until at least April 30
District's original disaster declaration has been extended until the end of April
In cooperation with the updated Eagle County Public Health Order plus the Colorado Statewide Stay at Home Order, and in the effort to prevent community spread of the COVID-19 virus and to protect vulnerable populations, the Vail Recreation District is canceling all programs and events, and closing all VRD facilities, until at least April 30.
This includes all open gyms, youth sports programs, adult leagues, lessons and clinics, walk-in sports and activities, and private rentals and events.
All district facilities will be closed to the public until further notice, including the Imagination Station, Dobson Arena and Vail Gymnastics Center. The Vail Nordic Center pro shop and restaurant are now closed for the season, and we are no longer grooming the trails. If you need to return season rentals, call 970-476-8366.
With the announced closure of local schools, the district has made the difficult decision to cancel its after-school program (KidZone) and School’s Out Camps until classes resume at Red Sandstone Elementary School.
The district has also declared a local disaster emergency, effective until April 23.
For questions, please contact the respective department or facility listed here. Staffing will be limited during this time, and responses may be delayed.
