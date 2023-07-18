Vail Recreation District notebook: golf demo days and Beaver Creek blast highlight a busy Wednesday

The second annual Callaway fitting event is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vail Golf Club. It is one of four fitting and demo days hosted by the Vail Recreation District in the next three weeks.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Don’t know what to do Wednesday? The Vail Recreation District has you covered.

The day can begin with a pair of golf fitting and demo events at the Vail Golf Club and end with a fan-favorite town series mountain bike event — the Beaver Creek Bash.

Starting at 10 a.m., the second annual Callaway fitting event will offer golfers of all abilities the chance to receive personalized club fittings with the latest equipment.

“Golfers will have access to highly skilled and knowledgeable Callaway fitting experts who will guide them through the process utilizing advanced technology, including launch monitors, to capture vital data about each golfer’s swing dynamics,” a VRD press release stated.

“This data will be used to recommend the most suitable Callaway club models, shafts and specifications, ensuring an ideal fit for maximum distance, accuracy and consistency.”

There will also be the chance to explore an array of Callaway products, including the highly-anticipated Paradym drivers, irons and Jaws Raw wedges.

Sign-up links for the event , which goes until 3 p.m., are online. Those interested can also contact Andrew Villescas at avillescas@vailrec.com .

Also from 10 a.m to 3 pm at the Vail Golf Club is the Cobra demo day.

“Cobra’s team of knowledgeable experts who will be on hand to provide guidance and assist with club selection,” the Vail Recreation District press release stated.

“These experts will help golfers find the perfect Cobra clubs that match their swing characteristics, ensuring an ideal fit for improved distance, accuracy, and overall performance on the golf course.”

To sign up, visit the VRD website or call the pro shop at 970-479-2260.

Bridgestone ball-fitting set for July 22 and Ping 430 golf demo day set for Aug. 6

The 2023 Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series continues with the Beaver Creek Blast. Races begin Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Beaver Creek Resort. Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Area golfers should mark their calendars for July 22 and Aug. 6, too. The Bridgestone ball-fitting event will feature the OTO autonomous ball-fitting cart from 1-4 p.m. on July 22. Working alongside Bridgestone experts, participants will “experience a seamless and data-driven ball fitting session that ensures the perfect match between their swing and the Bridgestone golf ball.”

The VRD recommends pre-registration for this event by contacting head golf professional Trey Johnson at tjohnson@vailrec.com or calling the Vail Golf Club pro shop at 970-479-2260.

The Ping 430 golf demo will showcase the Ping 430 series at the Vail Golf Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 6. The main player in the lineup is the G430-Series drivers, which feature “advanced aerodynamics and high-performance materials to maximize club head speed and optimize launch conditions.”

According to the release, “golfers can expect increased forgiveness and impressive ball speeds, resulting in longer, straighter drives that inspire confidence off the tee.”

For more information and to sign up for the Ping demo day, email Johnson at tjohnson@vailrec.com , or call the Vail Golf Club pro shop at 970-479-2260.

Beaver Creek Blast information

The Beaver Creek Blast races begin underneath the Buckaroo Express Gondola near the Park Hyatt in Beaver Creek at 4:30 p.m. Distances range from two miles for younger riders to 16 miles for adults. Notably, the short, medium and long courses will all descend the Aspen Glade trail this year instead of Corkscrew.

The long course (pro/expert categories) descent on the Arrowhead portion of Village to Village is slightly overgrown in places and there is currently construction, according to a VRD press release. Caution is advised.

Day-of registration is available, but advance registration is highly suggested.

On-site bib pickup begins at 3:30 p.m. The cost for individual adult races is $29 pre-registered, $40 day-of or $195 for the series. Individual races for youth are $15 pre-registered, $20 day-of or $90 for the series.

﻿Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. one day prior to each race day.

Mountain Valley Kids Dental Youth Series:

4:30 p.m. Sport boys 11-14, Beginner boys 15 -16: one short loop, 6.7 Miles

4:30 p.m. Sport girls 11-14, Beginner girls 15-16: one short loop, 6.7 Miles

4:35 p.m. Beginner boys 11-14, Sport boys 8-10: two kids loops, 4 Miles

4:31:30 p.m. Beginner girls 11-14, Sport girls 8-10: two kids loops, 4 Miles

4:32 p.m. Beginner boys 8-10: one kids loop, 2 miles

4:32:30 p.m. Beginner girls 8-10: one kids loop, 2 miles

Bloch & Chapleau Adult Series:

5:30 p.m. Men’s pro/open, men’s expert: one long loop, 16 Miles

5:30:30 p.m. Women’s pro/open, men’s vet expert (35-49), men’s single speed: one long loop, 16 Miles

5:31 p.m. Men’s master expert (50+), men’s grand master expert (60+): one long loop, 16 Miles

5:40 p.m. Women’s expert, women’s vet expert (35-49), Women’s Master Expert (50+), Women’s single speed: one medium loop, 13.5 Miles

5:40:30 p.m. Men’s sport: one medium loop, 13.5 Miles

5:41 p.m. Men’s vet sport (35-49): one medium loop, 13.5 Miles

5:41:30 p.m. Men’s master sport (50+), Clydesdales,one medium loop, 13.5 Miles

5:42 p.m. Men’s grand master sport (60+): one medium loop, 13.5 Miles

5:42:30 p.m. Women’s sport: one medium loop, 13.5 Miles

5:43 p.m. Women’s vet sport (35-49), women’s master sport (50+): one medium loop, 13.5 Miles

5:43:30 p.m. Men’s beginner: one short loop, 6.7 Miles

5:44 p.m. Women’s beginner: one short loop, 6.7 Miles