Vail Rec’s Short Track Race Series helps pass the time until summer racing begins (video)

There's nothing quite like racing your way into biking shape. Maybe you're coming straight off the slopes or straight off the couch, but either way, the Vail Rec District's Short Track Race Series is one way to measure your fitness level after the winter season and have a little fun.

The Short Track Race Series is just like it sounds. The events take place on a short dirt loop and racers have 20 minutes to ride as many laps as possible during that time. That doesn't sound too hard, does it? But 20 minutes at full tilt can seem like an eternity when you're out there.

"Most of the comments are to the effect of 'I don't know why I do this, its only 20 minutes' or 'I don't know why I do this, twenty minutes is so hard' but they keep doing it. I think they appreciate having something to do in-between seasons," said Beth Pappas, event director for the Vail Rec District.

"It's just fun to get out here again, you see a lot of regulars from the summer race series and some new faces and it's a good way to see where you are physically before some of the bigger races later this season," said Adam Plummer, who has been a regular on the Vail Rec District's summer race series, which is a seven-race series that kicks off in late May and runs throughout the summer.

The Short Track series is for ages 6 and up with two age groups for kids ages 6-9 and 10-14. Kids races will be five and 10 minutes in length. For the adults, there are three categories: beginner, sport and expert. There are no points or prizes given, just bragging rights and a way to become a part of the biking community. There will be after-parties close to the short track race venue with a raffle and adult participants will get free beer.

The next race is on Wednesday, May 2 at 4 Eagle Ranch in Wolcott and the last race will be held on Wednesday, May 9 at the Miller Ranch Open Space. To sign up or learn more, visit http://www.vailrec.com.