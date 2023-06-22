Vail renews lease with CDOT to continue overflow parking on frontage roads

The town of Vail renewed its lease with the Colorado Department of Transportation that allows for overflow parking on the frontage roads in town.

John LaConte/Vail Daily archive

In Vail, a powder day or big event can cause the town’s parking structures to fill and hundreds of cars to overflow onto the I-70 frontage roads.

This allowance is based on a lease between the Colorado Department of Transportation and the town. For 14 years, Vail has held various lease agreements with the department for these segments of the frontage roads.

On Tuesday, June 20, the Town Council approved the latest lease agreement, which extends the arrangement for three years to May 31, 2026. The primary requisites of the lease are that Vail can only use these Frontage Road spots for 60 days per calendar year and cannot charge for parking when the areas are utilized. The rent is set at $250, to be paid once per three-year term.

The subject areas are located in several non-travel lanes on the I-70 frontage roads in Vail. This includes stretches of the road outside of both the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures as well as along the North and South frontage roads in West Vail, along the South Frontage Road outside of Cascade Village, and in East Vail adjacent to Ford Park and the Vail Golf Club.

“No parking shall be allowed in any area that lacks sufficient shoulder width to allow a parked vehicle to be located completely out of any adjacent travel lane and which does not provide adequate protections to pedestrians from moving vehicles,” reads a letter from CDOT detailing the lease agreement . Parking is also not allowed in “any area within the I-70 clear zone.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



The town has cited these lease restrictions as one of the rationales behind making adjustments to its parking rates and management. Other stated reasons have included managing peak days, enhancing safety and meeting climate action goals by encouraging other modes of transit, including riding the bus.

Heading into the 2022-23 ski season, the town increased its parking rates and pass prices in an effort to meet those objectives. As such, in order to align with the agreements it has with the Colorado Department of Transportation as well as its climate action goals, the set a goal to only utilize this parking for 15 days in the winter season.

At that time, the town was reporting that the number of overflow days onto the South Frontage Road had been increasing for several ski seasons. In the 2021-22 season, this overflow parking was used 53 days — up from 35 days in the 2020-21 and 2018-19 seasons.

And while the town exceeded its 15-day overflow benchmark in the most recent ski season with 27 days of frontage road parking, it was still a significant reduction from the previous season.

The frontage roads are typically utilized when both structures fill. This ski season, Lionshead filled 27 days and Vail Village filled 51 times. This is also a reduction from previous years. During the 2021-22 season, Vail Village filled 67 times.

According to the town’s parking department, on the 27 days that it had overflow parking, it averaged 266 cars on the road. On the low end, this included a day with 149 cars on the road (on Jan. 27) and 541 cars on the high end (on Feb. 25).

While this is largely a winter use, the town does have some high-traffic days in the summer that cause the same spillage onto the frontage roads. This is typically during some of Vail’s busier weekends including the GoPro Mountain Games and Fourth of July weekends. In 2022, the town utilized this parking for 10 days in the summer. This summer, it has had two days of overflow amid the Mountain Games.

The town is expected to continue tinkering with its parking approach as it manages the increased tourism and traffic in Vail.

Outside of reducing the overall frontage road days (though not its 15-day goal), the town did meet some of its other objectives with the new parking operations this winter.

In January, the town reported smaller volume of traffic, fewer transactions, higher turnover of spaces and fewer vehicles parking overnight.

It also saw an increase in bus ridership, which in total for the 2022-23 season was up 17% (and up 10% on average) from the 2021-22 ski season.

There was some criticism — largely from the local workforce — surrounding the new parking operations. This included concerns with the rising costs and fees as well as with the timing of overnight charges for late-night employees.

In May, Dave Chapin told Vail’s Town Council that the latter issue was never resolved.

“My employees were still getting charged that $60 after they left at 4 o’clock,” Chapin said. “I’d really like to see that change; it’s not fair.”

The town has a parking and mobility task force that meets ahead of each season to provide recommendations on parking revisions to council, not only on rates and structure but also on messaging.