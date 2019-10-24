Vail requires permits for taxis, shuttles, Uber, etc.

Transportation providers doing business in Vail are reminded that a permit is required to provide passenger service within the town. The permit system was established in 2012 to help regulate the town’s management of shuttles, limousines, taxis, buses and other transportation services, including Uber and Lyft.

Permits are issued on an annual basis and are valid Nov. 1 through Oct. 31 of the following year. Permit-holders are allowed access to designated staging areas for passenger pick-up and drop-off areas in Vail Village and Lionshead.

Permit rates have changed for the 2019-2020 year. Permits are now $35 per vehicle per transportation year for both in-county and out-of-county commercial operators Applications are available online at vailgov.com/commercialpermits or from the Vail Police Department Records Counter at Vail’s town hall. The counter is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, call Vail Police records at 970-479-2210.