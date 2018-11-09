Vail requires transportation permits for passenger service businesses in town

VAIL — Transportation providers doing business in Vail are reminded that a permit is required to provide passenger service within the town. The permit system was established in 2012 to help regulate the town's management of shuttles, limousines, taxis, buses and other transportation services, including Uber and Lyft.

Permits are issued on an annual basis and are valid Nov. 1 through Oct. 31 of the following year. Permit holders are allowed access to designated staging areas for passenger pick-up and drop-off areas in Vail Village and Lionshead.

Permits are $50 per vehicle per transportation year for in-county commercial operators and $25 per vehicle per transportation year for out-of-county commercial operators. Applications are available online at vailgov.com/commercialpermits or from the Vail Police Department Records Counter which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 75 S. Frontage Road.

For questions about purchasing permits, call Vail Police Records, 970-479-2210.