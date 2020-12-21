Vail reservation days do open back up, today is one of those days

Editor’s note: As of 9:15 a.m., Tuesday’s reservations filled back up, but Monday still has some availability. Act fast.

For skiers and snowboarders looking to get to Vail Mountain this month, the reservation system looked a little demoralizing, with “x”s on every day left in the month, signifying all reservations are full.

As of Sunday night, there were no available days at Vail left in December.

On Monday morning, there is now availability for today and Tuesday.

A screen shot of the Vail Resorts reservations for Vail Mountain this month shows Dec. 21-22 opening back up after previously being full.



Officials with Vail Resorts are encouraging pass holders to check back frequently, as reservations do indeed open back up.

Visit http://www.epicpass.com/. Bookmark it. And check back on days that are fully reserved.