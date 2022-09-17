Vail resident launches new property management firm

Nathan Fuller recently opened Woodland Property Management in Vail.

Nathan Fuller/Courtesy photo

Business name: Woodland Property Management Vail, LLC

Location: West Vail.

Date opened: August, 2022

Owner: Nathan Fuller

Contact information: Email contact@woodlandmgmtvail.com , call 970-335-8680, or go to woodlandmgmtvail.com

What goods or services do you provide? Home checks for vacation and part-time homes, full property services management, and short-term rental management.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? Our main differentiators are reliability and local-run perspective. I pride myself on maintaining 100% reliability from the first interaction and quote, to the completion of a contract with our clients. Additionally, this company is run by true locals who live and work in Vail. This shines through in how we approach sourcing contractors and managing short-term rentals.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? Reliability, trust, and integrity. We carry strong principles throughout our operations. This means that we only take on work that we know that we can complete to our standards of quality. Our clients can expect the job to be completed properly, on time, and communicated effectively.

Tell us a little about your background, education, and experience: I came to Vail as many locals do: trying to find myself. I was working in advertising/marketing after graduating college in upstate New York, and COVID had us working from home about two and a half years into my employment.

I struggled with staying home all day staring at my computer, so I picked up and moved to Vail, crashing with my brothers (who were decade-long locals at the time), and working at a restaurant in Vail Village. Two years later I am settled into the valley, living and working. After working on some local properties and supporting the management of lease agreements, I decided to put my skills and reliability into something worthwhile: Woodland Property Management.