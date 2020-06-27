Vail residents can have their slash piles chipped for free

Vail Fire and Emergency Services will again provide free curbside chipping service to assist property owners with defensible space on private property.

The service will be available beginning Tuesday, June 16 and will extend to Oct. 15. The service includes chipping for branches, logs and small trees up to 15 inches in diameter. Slash must be stacked neatly in piles no larger than five feet square and five feet high per pile. Property owners are not limited to the number of piles they can have chipped. Slash pickup will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer. Property owners are asked to avoid piling slash in the roadway or public right of way.

Vail Fire encourages all property owners to take appropriate measures including creating and maintaining defensible space to protect their homes from wildfire. Announcement of Vail’s chipping service coincides with the return of the five-person seasonal wildland fire crew that will assist with fuels reduction and forest health projects throughout the town.

To arrange for curbside slash pickup or to speak with a wildfire expert about reducing wildfire hazards, call the Vail Fire Wildfire Division Hotline, 970-477-3509.