Vail residents weigh in on balancing resort, community

Parking, transportation and housing are all linked in finding ways to help Vail balance sustainability and tourism.

Mort Mulliken | Daily archive photo

In the world of resorts, Vail’s guests tend to be more concerned about sustainability. But that’s only about one-third of the town’s guests.

That’s one of the findings from work done so far on the town’s Steward Vail Destination Stewardship Plan.

What are the goals? Here are some of the goals of the Steward Vail Destination Stewardship Plan: Manage the growth of Vail’s tourism economy.

Protecting residents’ way of life and the natural environment.

Maintaining a world-class experience for residents and guests. The Vail Town Council could approve the plan by Dec. 31.

The town has hired a consortium of consultants for the work: Better Destinations, NextFactor and the Travel Foundation.

Better Destinations principal Cathy Ritter and Kelly Galaski of the Travel Foundation hosted a virtual meeting Monday to both talk about survey findings so far and listen to resident input.

Among those findings is the importance of sustainability efforts. But sustainability is still far down the list of motivating factors influencing guest decisions. At the top of the list are natural beauty, 82%, a destination that’s welcoming to everyone, 68% and “amazing food and wine options,” 62%.

Growing interest in sustainability

While sustainability-focused guests are still in the minority, Ritter said that number has grown significantly in just a few years.

Even that number puts Vail far above other resorts in terms of guest interest in sustainability. But, Ritter added, Vail also tends to attract more “carefree” guests. But those guests are an opportunity to educate visitors about respecting Vail and its surroundings, Ritter said.

Data also indicates that Vail also needs to boost participation in some of its current sustainability efforts. Galaski noted that only 10% of Vail businesses are currently certified in the town’s “Actively Green” program.

There were relatively few residents among the meeting participants. One, longtime resident Pete Feistmann, asked, “can we sustain our community when there’s so much pressure for growth?”

Galaski noted that a number of destinations are imposing growth limits and other regulations, adding that the current project can help town leaders and residents understand what kind of limits are “optimal” for Vail.

Feistmann also questioned whether Vail Mountain’s carrying capacity is part of the planning work.

A visiting couple bikes along Gore Creek, taking advantage of the coolness of the river on a hot summer afternoon.

Ben Roof/Special to the Daily

How can Vail improve?

Resident Kim Fuller said Vail needs to be more encouraging to small business development, something that isn’t possible now due to real estate prices and lease rates.

John Plack of Vail Resorts was one of the virtual meeting participants and noted that all of the town’s current challenges, from parking to housing, are driven largely by scarcity — Vail’s lack of buildable property in this case.

Plack said the town would benefit by allowing more density, which could help ease downvalley sprawl.

Resident Pam Stenmark replied that more density would only exacerbate the crowding many residents worry about.

Resident Zach Meyers weighed in on the side of increasing density in town.

“Any time a housing development comes up that’s considered dense, there’s a lot of pushback from the community,” Meyers said, adding that if the Vail community honestly wants people living full-time in town, then more density is essential.

Feistmann wondered if talking about density could differentiate between residents and lodging.

Resident Stephen Connolly noted that the current planning process needs more and better data to be useful.

At least some of that data, along with more resident input, will continue to be gathered and evaluated in the coming months.