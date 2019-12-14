Vail Resorts announces annual community grant award winners in Eagle County

SOS Outreach is one of the 51 local nonprofits who received a grant from Vail Resorts recently.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Vail Resorts EpicPromise is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019-2020 community grants cycle. Fifty-one local nonprofit organizations received $3.5 million in grant support aimed at supporting the issues that matter most to the Eagle County community. Across the company, Vail Resorts will give $14 million in support to more than 350 community nonprofits throughout the upcoming year.

“Since day one of SOS Outreach over 25 years ago, Vail Resorts EpicPromise has demonstrated a dedication to the community unlike anyone else,” said Seth Ehrlich, executive director of SOS Outreach, in a statement. “What’s truly unique about our partnership is the ability to engage Vail Resorts employees across all departments toward one goal — helping SOS Outreach youth gear up for life through mentoring outdoors. The strength of our partnership and dedication and passion of every Vail Resorts employee makes our mission possible and reflects the communities that we call home,”

All grant decisions are made locally by Eagle County employees. These employees volunteer to serve on the local Giving Council and review all grant applications. Throughout the year, senior leaders and other employees engage with community stakeholders and nonprofit leaders to better understand the needs of Eagle County residents and use this information to ensure all contributions match local needs. Across North America, Vail Resorts EpicPromise community investment focuses on youth and the environment.

Following are the Eagle County grant recipients: