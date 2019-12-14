Vail Resorts announces annual community grant award winners in Eagle County
Vail Resorts EpicPromise awards 51 local organizations with $3.5 million in grant support
Vail Resorts EpicPromise is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019-2020 community grants cycle. Fifty-one local nonprofit organizations received $3.5 million in grant support aimed at supporting the issues that matter most to the Eagle County community. Across the company, Vail Resorts will give $14 million in support to more than 350 community nonprofits throughout the upcoming year.
“Since day one of SOS Outreach over 25 years ago, Vail Resorts EpicPromise has demonstrated a dedication to the community unlike anyone else,” said Seth Ehrlich, executive director of SOS Outreach, in a statement. “What’s truly unique about our partnership is the ability to engage Vail Resorts employees across all departments toward one goal — helping SOS Outreach youth gear up for life through mentoring outdoors. The strength of our partnership and dedication and passion of every Vail Resorts employee makes our mission possible and reflects the communities that we call home,”
All grant decisions are made locally by Eagle County employees. These employees volunteer to serve on the local Giving Council and review all grant applications. Throughout the year, senior leaders and other employees engage with community stakeholders and nonprofit leaders to better understand the needs of Eagle County residents and use this information to ensure all contributions match local needs. Across North America, Vail Resorts EpicPromise community investment focuses on youth and the environment.
Following are the Eagle County grant recipients:
- Bravo Colorado
- Bright Futures Foundation
- Colorado Avalanche Information Center
- Colorado Ski Museum
- Cycle Effect
- Eagle River Watershed Council
- Eagle River Youth Coalition
- Eagle Valley Land Trust
- Education Foundation of Eagle County
- Foresight Ski Guides
- Full Circle of Lake County
- Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley
- Mountain Valley Developmental Services
- Roundup River Ranch
- Salvation Army
- Ski and Snowboard Club Vail
- Small Champions
- SOS Outreach
- Speak Up Reach Out
- Special Olympics Colorado
- Starting Hearts
- Suicide Prevention Coalition of Eagle Valley
- United Way
- Vail Buddy Werner League
- Vail Christian Academy
- Vail Health System
- Vail Jazz Foundation
- Vail Symposium
- Vail Valley Charitable Fund
- Vail Veterans Foundation
- Walking Mountains
- YouthPower365
