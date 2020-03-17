Vail Resorts announces closure for the remainder of 19-20 season

All of Vail Resorts’ North American resorts will close for the rest of the season, according to a Tuesday morning statement from CEO Rob Katz.

“We have made the decision that all our North American resorts and retail stores will remain closed for the rest of the season,” Katz stated.

There are only a few exceptions. Breckenridge, Heavenly and Whistler Blackcomb could reopen later in the season, “depending on snow conditions and the situation at that time with COVID-19,” according to the statement.

“As the crisis of COVID-19 passes, our mountains will be here waiting for our return.”

