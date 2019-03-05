Vail Resorts announces new Epic Day Pass

Vail Resorts announced on Tuesday its new "Epic Day Pass." It's a customizable one-to-seven-day pass to Vail Resorts properties such as Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort for as low as $89-$106 per-day.

With the new offering, guests can create their own pass by selecting the number of days they plan to ski or ride – from one day to seven days – and whether or not to add holiday access. Guests can also lower their cost from that $106 per-day number by adding more days and can lock in the lowest prices by purchasing this spring.

Guests can then use their customized Epic Day Pass anytime throughout the season at any of the company's North American owned resorts, including Summit County properties Breckenridge and Keystone as well as Vail Mountain Resort, Beaver Creek Resort, Whistler Blackcomb, Crested Butte, Park City and more.

Those purchasing four or more days will also get access to Telluride, Sun Valley, Snowbasin, and Resorts of the Canadian Rockies.

Below is the pricing structure Vail Resorts released specific to the Epic Day Pass. Pricing is cheaper for a "restricted" Epic Day Pass:

Epic Day Pass, Adult price, child price

Epic 1-Day Restricted Pass, $106, $55

Epic 1-Day Pass, $125, $65

Epic 2-Day Restricted Pass, $206, $107

Epic 2-Day Pass, $242, $126

Epic 3-Day Restricted Pass, $300, $156

Epic 3-Day Pass, $352, $183

Epic 4-Day Restricted Pass, $388, $202

Epic 4-Day Pass, $456, $237

Epic 5-Day Restricted Pass, $470, $245

Epic 5-Day Pass, $553, $288

Epic 6-Day Restricted Pass, $548, $285

Epic 6-Day Pass, $645, $335

Epic 7-Day Restricted Pass, $621, $323

Epic 7-Day Pass, $731, $380

Vail Resorts is claiming the pass will save some guests up to 50 percent off of lift-ticket window prices. In Tuesday's press release announcing the news, Vail Resorts said 47 percent of lift revenue during the last fiscal year came from guests using a season pass. That said, Vail Resorts said guests using a daily lift ticket skied, on average, 2.3 days during the season.

"The launch of the Epic Day Pass transforms both season pass and lift ticket pricing," said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts, "and allows our guests to decide where, when and how frequently they want to ski or ride, which is exactly what made our Epic Pass so popular when we first introduced it over a decade ago."

Vail Resorts is also allowing guests to pay $49 down this spring for their Epic Day Pass purchases with the ability to pay the remainder in the fall.

Vail Resorts also announced on Tuesday that the current price for the Epic Pass next season is $939 and $489 for children between the ages of 5-12. The Epic Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to all of the company's owned resorts and additional access to partner resorts around the world. Next year's Epic Local Pass is currently priced at $699 for adults, $569 for teens and $369 for children ages 5-12. And the Military Epic Pass is priced at $129 for active and retired military and their dependents, and $529 for veteran military and their dependents.

Vail Resorts also said in Tuesday's press release that guests who purchase a day lift ticket this season have the opportunity to apply the value of their ticket toward the price of an eligible 2019-20 pass, including an Epic Day Pass with four or more days. Vail Resorts encourages guests to visit http://www.epicpass.com for more details on this offer and other incentives.