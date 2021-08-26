Vail to open Nov. 12, Beaver Creek will open Nov. 24

Vail Resorts announced Thursday the opening dates of its 34 North American resorts, starting off with Keystone this October. Vail will open Nov. 12 and Beaver Creek will open on Nov. 24, according to the announcement.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back this season for a fantastic winter of outdoor fun across our portfolio of resorts,” said James O’Donnell, president of the mountain division of Vail Resorts. “As always, our goal is to provide a safe and memorable experience of a lifetime for our guests and employees, and to do everything we can to provide incredible skiing and riding all season long.”

Opening Dates (subject to change)

October: Keystone (CO) – as early as possible, as weather and conditions permit

Nov. 12: Breckenridge (CO), Vail (CO)

Nov. 19: Heavenly (CA), Northstar (CA), Park City (UT)

Nov. 24: Beaver Creek (CO), Crested Butte (CO)

Nov. 25: Whistler Blackcomb (Canada)

Dec. 3: Kirkwood (CA), Stevens Pass (WA)

Eastern resorts planned opening dates, which are also subject to change:

Nov. 19: Afton Alps (MN), Hunter (NY), Mt. Snow (VT), Stowe (VT), Wildcat (NH)

Nov. 20: Okemo (VT)

Nov. 24: Mt. Sunapee (NH)

Dec. 3: Attitash (NH), Crotched (NH), Jack Frost (PA), Mt. Brighton (MI), Wilmot (WI)

Dec. 17: Big Boulder (PA), Liberty (PA), Roundtop (PA), Whitetail (PA)

Dec. 18: Alpine Valley (OH), Boston Mills and Brandywine (OH), Hidden Valley (MO), Mad River (OH), Paoli Peaks (IN), Snow Creek (MO)

At this time, Vail Resorts does not plan to have a mountain access reservation system this year. Though, the company stated any necessary safety protocols will be communicated ahead of the season as the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve.

Vail Resorts also announced that prices for the Epic Pass will go up after Labor Day. The Epic Pass unlocks access to resorts across the Northeast, Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest, including Whistler Blackcomb, which is now open to fully vaccinated Americans.

For more information, visit snow.com.