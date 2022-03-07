Vail Resorts announces Vail Mountain will remain open until May 1

A view of Earl’s Bowl in Blue Sky Basin in February. Vail has received nearly 200 inches of snow this season and on Monday the resort announced it will close on May 1.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

VAIL — In a surprise Monday announcement, Vail Resorts extended the ski season at Vail Mountain until May 1.

The extension, along with Vail’s Nov. 12 opening this season, will create Vail Mountain’s longest continuous season the resort’s history, resort officials have confirmed.

“Thanks to the mountain’s investment in snowmaking, passholders and guests will be able to enjoy one additional week of legendary spring skiing and riding,” the resort announced in a release. “The extended week will provide more value to passholders and guests, and is the perfect way for the local community to end an amazing winter season.”

Beth Howard, vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Mountain, said the resort was very excited to break the news.

“This extension is made entirely possible by the dedicated mountain staff who have worked to provide guests with an outstanding winter season,” Howard said. “We are truly grateful for everyone’s hard work to open over 5,100 acres of terrain and for our longest season on record.”

In 2019, Vail Mountain invested in North America’s largest snowmaking enhancement project, creating a new early season experience on the mountain. But the late season will also be revolutionized by the snowmaking system, the resort contends, with this year serving as an example.

“Despite challenging early-season weather conditions, the resort’s snowmaking efforts enabled a phenomenal ski and ride experience this year, building the base that will allow for this season extension,” according to the release.

Vail has received more than a foot of snow over the last week, bringing the total accumulation for this season to 193 inches.

Terrain offerings for the late-season experience will depend upon snow and weather conditions, Vail announced.

And Vail Mountain is not the only Vail Resorts property to offer skiing into May.

Breckenridge, in recent years, has stayed open into May, as well, setting Memorial Day as a target.

Last year Breckenridge mountain kept the lifts running until May 23.

“Beginning in late April, intermediate-, advanced- and expert-level skiers and riders can celebrate spring and get on the snow long after many resorts have closed for the season, with access to signature high alpine terrain throughout May across Peaks 6, 7 and 8,“ according to a release from Breckenridge resort.

In California, the Vail Resorts mountains of Heavenly and Kirkwood also announced season extensions on Monday. Heavenly plans to stay open an extra week with plans to shut down the lifts after its final day on Sunday, April 24; and Kirkwood is staying open an extra three weeks with plans to shut down after its final day on Sunday, May 1.