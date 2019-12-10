Vail Resorts CEO gives $2.8 million to fund numerous behavioral health groups

Rob Katz Vail Resorts CEO

Jack Affleck | Special to the Daily

Vail Resorts Chief Executive Officer Rob Katz and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, have announced significant contributions totaling more than $2.8 million to further strengthen emotional wellness programs in more than 10 mountain communities where Vail Resorts operates.

The second annual distribution of behavioral health grants issued by the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust benefits over 40 nonprofit organizations to reduce the stigma of mental illness, improve access to mental and behavioral health services and support collaboration within and among mountain communities.

Over the past year, the Katz Amsterdam Foundation has focused on connecting mountain communities on the topic of mental and behavioral health. In May, the foundation convened 60 mental health professionals from these communities. Following the meeting, community stakeholders agreed on a set of shared measures to support collective learning in the areas of social dynamics, mental health attitudes and knowledge, provider capacity and affordability and accessibility of care.

“It has been inspiring to see the shared desire that exists across each of our mountain communities to make a difference, to help others and to ignite a passion for creating truly healthy communities,” Katz said in a Vail Resorts news release. “We are thrilled to be able to help unite so many incredible organizations and support their collective efforts to improve access to much-needed health services and reduce the stigma and misunderstanding around these issues.”

The grants announced Tuesday further enable collaboration and innovation across communities in British Columbia, Washington, California, Utah, Colorado, Vermont and New Hampshire. In Colorado, the donations will support nonprofits in Eagle, Summit and Gunnison counties.

“We are very appreciative of Rob and Elana’s continual contributions and passion for improving our Behavioral Health system in this Valley,” said Chris Lindley, executive director of Eagle Valley Behavioral Health. “Vail Health and Eagle Valley Behavioral Health are dedicated to making drastic changes within our community, and the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust continues to be a driver in that collaborative effort. This contribution will provide much-needed behavioral health resources to our community, and for that, we are extremely grateful.”

Eagle Valley Behavioral Health will receive $525,000 to support behavioral health initiatives and organizations including four sub-grants for crisis services (The Hope Center), community behavioral health navigation (Eagle County Paramedics), access to bilingual behavioral health services (Mountain Family Health Services), support to coordinate behavioral health programs (Eagle County Public Health Department), and a voucher program to increase access for those in need.

For more information, go to http://www.vailresorts.com.