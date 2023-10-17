Vail Resorts chief marketing officer to exit in latest executive shakeup

Vail Resorts corporate headquarters in Broomfield.

Vail Daily archive

Vail Resorts, in a securities and exchange commission report filed Monday, announced that the company’s chief marketing officer, Ryan Bennett, will no longer be with the company as of Oct. 20.

Bennett’s departure will be treated as an involuntary separation, and therefore “the company expects to enter into a severance agreement and general release with Mr. Bennett,” according to Monday’s filing.

Bennett, who holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, joined Vail Resorts in February 2019 as vice president of Marketing Analytics and Insights.

Bennett is the third of Vail Resorts’ six executive officers to leave the company over the last year. On March 2 Vail Resorts announced that the president of the company’s mountain division, James C. O’Donnell, would be leaving the company the next day; and Michael Barkin, who served as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer since 2013, left the company on Jan. 1.

Barkin was replaced by current CFO Angela Korch and O’Donnell was replaced by Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Bill Rock, who became the new mountain division president on May 1.

Bennett was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, a position formerly held by current CEO Kirsten Lynch, in November 2021 when Lynch became CEO. The job came with a base salary of $400,000 and 1,309 shares of common stock in the company, along with other incentives which led to Bennett earning a total compensation of $1,221,433 in fiscal year 2022.

No candidates have been announced to succeed Bennett.