Vail Resorts ‘committed to opening all on-mountain restaurants’ this winter
To allow for distancing, will limit number of people inside
With questions remaining about the protocols for the upcoming ski season, skiers and snowboarders this year can look forward to on-mountain dining this winter, with added safety measures in place.
In an emailed statement, Vail Resorts said it was committed to opening all on-mountain restaurants this winter, while following local public health guidelines.
“We have reimagined many of our operations this season for the safety of our guests and employees,” wrote Hannah Dixon, senior communications specialist for Vail and Beaver Creek. “For our dining operations, we are committed to opening all of our on-mountain restaurants. To allow for physical distancing, we will be managing the number of people in our restaurants in accordance with public health requirements, and spacing out seating both indoors and outdoors. Some locations, such as full-service bars, will not operate this season. Packaged beer and wine will be available at most locations.”
Vail Resorts is still working on finalizing a full plan and will share more details in the coming weeks. Vail’s Opening Day is set for Friday, Nov. 20 and Beaver Creek’s is Wednesday, Nov. 25.
For more information, visit vailresorts.com.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Hundreds of dead birds in Vail, Eagle County as massive die-off sweeps western states
In Eagle County, the most commonly reported dead bird has been the Wilson’s warbler, which is yellow. Dead yellow-rumped warblers have also been a common sight.