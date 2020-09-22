Vail Resorts ‘committed to opening all on-mountain restaurants’ this winter

With questions remaining about the protocols for the upcoming ski season, skiers and snowboarders this year can look forward to on-mountain dining this winter, with added safety measures in place.

In an emailed statement, Vail Resorts said it was committed to opening all on-mountain restaurants this winter, while following local public health guidelines.

“We have reimagined many of our operations this season for the safety of our guests and employees,” wrote Hannah Dixon, senior communications specialist for Vail and Beaver Creek. “For our dining operations, we are committed to opening all of our on-mountain restaurants. To allow for physical distancing, we will be managing the number of people in our restaurants in accordance with public health requirements, and spacing out seating both indoors and outdoors. Some locations, such as full-service bars, will not operate this season. Packaged beer and wine will be available at most locations.”

Vail Resorts is still working on finalizing a full plan and will share more details in the coming weeks. Vail’s Opening Day is set for Friday, Nov. 20 and Beaver Creek’s is Wednesday, Nov. 25.

