Vail Resorts EpicPromise grants award more than $2.7 million to local nonprofits

BEAVER CREEK — Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort recently awarded grants to 65 nonprofits with more than $2.7 million in cash and product donations for the upcoming season and beyond. The EpicPromise grant announcements were made at a community event held at Beaver Creek's SaddleRidge on Monday, Dec. 18.

This year's EpicPromise grants will support programs that:

• Ensure teachers and schools have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom.

• Get kids outside, creating the next generation of stewards and outdoor recreation lovers.

• Show kids a path to achieve their dreams by providing amazing mentors, innovative after school programs and in school hands on science classes

According to a release from the company, Vail and Beaver Creek want to make sure that their contributions are relevant and that the company is "at the table" in helping nonprofit partners address the community's most critical issues.

To do that, resort leadership asked community partners to identify the most important issues facing the greater Eagle County area at a community luncheon in the summer of this year. Company officials also asked people to brainstorm how the company and community might start to work together to address these problems.

Based on that work, grants were awarded in these areas:

• Affordable housing: The EpicPromise support of Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley will help build 16 additional homes in Gypsum's Stratton Flats by 2018.

• Hunger: By partnering with Food Rescue Express, the Salvation Army and Our Community Foundation, families throughout the region will be fed nutritious meals throughout the year.

• Mental Health: The EpicPromise grant to SpeakUp ReachOut will teach middle and high school students to recognize signs of suicide to prevent future tragedies within Eagle County Schools and beyond.

Vail and Beaver Creek also wanted to find a way to give employees a voice in what EpicPromise dollars support. The annual EpicPromise Kids Grant Award will benefit a local nonprofit that is committed to making a tangible impact for kids of all demographics and that meets a need that has been identified as critical. The award also comes with an extra $5,000 of funding.

For 2017, the employees of Vail and Beaver Creek voted for the initial award to SpeakUp ReachOut, which works to help those who may be considering suicide.

For more information, go to http://www.EpicPromise.com.