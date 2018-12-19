Vail Resorts EpicPromise program donates $3 million to 53 Eagle County nonprofits
December 19, 2018
Vail Resorts EpicPromise Announces Annual Eagle County Community Grant Award Recipients
In conjunction with local leadership at Beaver Creek Ski Resort and Vail Mountain, Vail Resorts EpicPromise awards 53 local organizations with $3 million in cash and in-kind products to support the health and resilience of the Eagle County communities.
EAGLE COUNTY — Vail Resorts EpicPromise has awarded 53 local nonprofit organizations with a total of $3 million in cash and in-kind products aimed at supporting the issues that matter most in Eagle County.
Across the company, Vail Resorts will give $11.4 million in support to more than 250 community nonprofits during the upcoming year.
"Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Resorts EpicPromise are incredibly proud to support these 53 action-driven organizations working toward sustainable health and resilience of the Eagle County community," said Beth Howard, chief operating officer for Beaver Creek. "From providing affordable youth enrichment programming, suicide prevention trainings and education, and attainable local housing, our grantees are the backbone of the community within which we are all lucky enough to live, play, and work. We are truly honored to be a partner in addressing some of the most pressing issues facing Eagle County today."
Again this year, Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain employees were given a chance, through a staff vote, to boost an organization's grant through the EpicPromise Impact Award. The employees chose Bright Future Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to breaking the generational cycle of domestic violence by providing immediate relief to families in need.
"Bright Future Foundation is humbled and honored to be the recipient of the 2018 EpicPromise Impact award. For nearly 35 years, Bright Future has served survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in the Vail Valley," said executive director Sheri Mintz. "Knowing that this award was voted on by Vail and Beaver Creek employees affirms that our caring community resonates with the voices of survivors. On behalf of our board, staff and most importantly, the families we serve, thank you Vail Resorts EpicPromise for your philanthropic leadership and commitment to a safe, healthy and happy community."
Vail Resorts' community support adapts to the unique challenges and issues that occur in a mountain community. To ensure all awarded grants are impactful and timely, Vail Resorts EpicPromise and resort leadership host annual listening events with community officials and nonprofit leaders to better understand community priorities and ensure that all company giving supports impactful programming and timely needs. This year, community partners identified mental health, community vitality, basic needs, youth programming and education, recreation, and environmental sustainability as some of the most pressing issues in Eagle County.
"Since Day 1 of SOS Outreach 25 years ago, Vail Resorts EpicPromise has demonstrated a dedication to the community unlike anyone else," said Seth Ehrlich, executive director of SOS Outreach. "What is truly unique about our partnership is the ability to engage Vail Resorts employees across all departments toward one goal – helping SOS Outreach youth gear up for life through mentoring outdoors. The strength of our partnership and dedication and passion of every Vail Resorts employee makes our mission possible and reflects the communities that we call home."
EAGLE COUNTY GRANT RECIPIENTS
Aspen Hope Center
Betty Ford Alpine Gardens
Bravo Colorado at Vail-Beaver Creek
Bright Future Foundation for Eagle County
CASA of the Continental Divide
Children's Garden of Learning
Colorado Mountain College Foundation
Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum
Cycle Effect
Eagle County School District
Eagle River Watershed Council
Eagle River Youth Coalition
Eagle Valley Family Assistance Fund
Eagle Valley Land Trust
ECO Trails
Education Foundation of Eagle County
Food Rescue Express
Foresight Ski Guides
Friends of Colorado Avalanche Information Center
Friends of Vail Mountain Rescue
Friends of the Dance
Full Circle of Lake County
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley
Junior Achievement
Literacy Project
Mindsprings
Our Community Foundation
Red Ribbon Project
Roundup River Ranch
Ski and Snowboard Club Vail
Small Champions
SOS Outreach
Special Olympics Colorado
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic School
Starting Hearts
SpeakUp ReachOut
Swift Eagle Charitable Foundation
Salvation Army Vail Valley
Vail Jazz Foundation
United Way of Eagle River Valley
Vail Buddy Werner League
Vail Christian Academy
Vail Health
Vail Junior Hockey Club
Vail Mountain School & SummerQuest
Vail Performing Arts Academy
Vail Police Department
Vail Symposium
Vail Valley Charitable Fund
Vail Valley Soccer Club
Vail Vets
Walking Mountains
YouthPower 365