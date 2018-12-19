Vail Resorts EpicPromise program donates $3 million to 53 Eagle County nonprofits

Vail Resorts EpicPromise Announces Annual Eagle County Community Grant Award Recipients

In conjunction with local leadership at Beaver Creek Ski Resort and Vail Mountain, Vail Resorts EpicPromise awards 53 local organizations with $3 million in cash and in-kind products to support the health and resilience of the Eagle County communities.

EAGLE COUNTY — Vail Resorts EpicPromise has awarded 53 local nonprofit organizations with a total of $3 million in cash and in-kind products aimed at supporting the issues that matter most in Eagle County.

Across the company, Vail Resorts will give $11.4 million in support to more than 250 community nonprofits during the upcoming year.

"Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Resorts EpicPromise are incredibly proud to support these 53 action-driven organizations working toward sustainable health and resilience of the Eagle County community," said Beth Howard, chief operating officer for Beaver Creek. "From providing affordable youth enrichment programming, suicide prevention trainings and education, and attainable local housing, our grantees are the backbone of the community within which we are all lucky enough to live, play, and work. We are truly honored to be a partner in addressing some of the most pressing issues facing Eagle County today."

Again this year, Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain employees were given a chance, through a staff vote, to boost an organization's grant through the EpicPromise Impact Award. The employees chose Bright Future Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to breaking the generational cycle of domestic violence by providing immediate relief to families in need.

Recommended Stories For You

"Bright Future Foundation is humbled and honored to be the recipient of the 2018 EpicPromise Impact award. For nearly 35 years, Bright Future has served survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in the Vail Valley," said executive director Sheri Mintz. "Knowing that this award was voted on by Vail and Beaver Creek employees affirms that our caring community resonates with the voices of survivors. On behalf of our board, staff and most importantly, the families we serve, thank you Vail Resorts EpicPromise for your philanthropic leadership and commitment to a safe, healthy and happy community."

Vail Resorts' community support adapts to the unique challenges and issues that occur in a mountain community. To ensure all awarded grants are impactful and timely, Vail Resorts EpicPromise and resort leadership host annual listening events with community officials and nonprofit leaders to better understand community priorities and ensure that all company giving supports impactful programming and timely needs. This year, community partners identified mental health, community vitality, basic needs, youth programming and education, recreation, and environmental sustainability as some of the most pressing issues in Eagle County.

"Since Day 1 of SOS Outreach 25 years ago, Vail Resorts EpicPromise has demonstrated a dedication to the community unlike anyone else," said Seth Ehrlich, executive director of SOS Outreach. "What is truly unique about our partnership is the ability to engage Vail Resorts employees across all departments toward one goal – helping SOS Outreach youth gear up for life through mentoring outdoors. The strength of our partnership and dedication and passion of every Vail Resorts employee makes our mission possible and reflects the communities that we call home."

EAGLE COUNTY GRANT RECIPIENTS

Aspen Hope Center

Betty Ford Alpine Gardens

Bravo Colorado at Vail-Beaver Creek

Bright Future Foundation for Eagle County

CASA of the Continental Divide

Children's Garden of Learning

Colorado Mountain College Foundation

Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum

Cycle Effect

Eagle County School District

Eagle River Watershed Council

Eagle River Youth Coalition

Eagle Valley Family Assistance Fund

Eagle Valley Land Trust

ECO Trails

Education Foundation of Eagle County

Food Rescue Express

Foresight Ski Guides

Friends of Colorado Avalanche Information Center

Friends of Vail Mountain Rescue

Friends of the Dance

Full Circle of Lake County

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley

Junior Achievement

Literacy Project

Mindsprings

Our Community Foundation

Red Ribbon Project

Roundup River Ranch

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail

Small Champions

SOS Outreach

Special Olympics Colorado

St. Clare of Assisi Catholic School

Starting Hearts

SpeakUp ReachOut

Swift Eagle Charitable Foundation

Salvation Army Vail Valley

Vail Jazz Foundation

United Way of Eagle River Valley

Vail Buddy Werner League

Vail Christian Academy

Vail Health

Vail Junior Hockey Club

Vail Mountain School & SummerQuest

Vail Performing Arts Academy

Vail Police Department

Vail Symposium

Vail Valley Charitable Fund

Vail Valley Soccer Club

Vail Vets

Walking Mountains

YouthPower 365