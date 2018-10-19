Vail Resorts, local business groups announce Merchant Pass options for 2018-19

VAIL — Vail Resorts, Vail Valley Partnership and Vail Chamber & Business Association have announced details of the 2018-2019 Eagle County Merchant Pass program, which is again offering two pass options for qualifying local businesses.

"We are thrilled to offer merchant pass holders access to 19 mountain resorts in the North America, all offering a unique experience," said Doug Lovell, vice president and chief operating officer at Vail Mountain.

The Merchant Pass Program includes two options for the Merchant Pass: the Epic Merchant Pass and the Epic Local Merchant Pass.

Expanded access

Both passes have expanded access from the original merchant pass program and offer the local community the option to ski and snowboard outside of Colorado. The two passes offer the opportunity to choose between passes with varying access and pricing.

The 2018-2019 Epic Merchant Pass will be offered for $899, and the Epic Local Merchant Pass will be offered for $669. The price of the pass is subject to change with sufficient notice and available for purchase all season.

The Merchant Pass program has been in existence for many years. Unlike the Epic Pass, which is owned by the pass holder and cannot be revoked or transferred by an employer regardless of who paid for it, the passes available through the Merchant Program are owned by the merchant or business and in the event that an employee leaves, the pass must be deactivated by the business and may be transferred to another employee for a one-time fee of $110. Both Merchant Passes will be restricted Nov. 23-24, Dec. 26-31, Jan. 19 and Feb.16-17.

In order to be eligible for the Merchant Pass program, businesses must first belong to the Vail Chamber & Business Association or Vail Valley Partnership. Participating businesses must also participate in one of the qualifying events or programs offered by the Associations. More information regarding the programs offered can be found at http://www.vail.com/vbcmerchantpass. Companies must remain in good standing with their Association.

To obtain a Merchant Pass, businesses must contact their qualified association to determine eligibility. All Merchant Pass information is distributed through the Associations. Vail Merchant Pass sales begin Nov. 2 at the Lionshead Village pass office in Vail and Nov. 3 at the Beaver Creek pass office. Vail Mountain is scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 16, and Beaver Creek Resort is scheduled to open Wednesday, Nov. 21.

For more information about the 2018-2019 Vail Resorts Merchant Pass, call 970-754-3080, email vbcmerchantpass@vailresorts.com or go to http://www.vail.com/vbcmerchantpass. For the Vail Valley Partnership, call 970-477-4027 or email anna@visitvailvalley.com. For the Vail Chamber & Business Association, call 970-477-0075 or email info@vailchamber.org.