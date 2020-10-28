Vail Resorts, local chambers roll out merchant pass program

While Vail and Beaver Creek get ready to welcome guests, Vail Resorts and the Vail Valley's chambers of commerce have announced details of this season's merchant pass program.



Vail Resorts, the Vail Valley Partnership and Vail Chamber & Business Association have announced details of the 2020-2021 Eagle County Merchant Pass program. The program is again offering two pass options for qualifying local businesses.

“Vail Resorts is proud to partner with Eagle County merchants through the Vail Valley Partnership & Vail Chamber & Business Association on our merchant pass products. These pass products demonstrate our continued commitment to our community, and our belief, that guests experience the mountain and this community as one destination.” Vail Mountain Vice President and COO Beth Howard said.

The program includes two options: the Epic Merchant Pass and the Epic Local Merchant Pass. Both passes have expanded access from the original merchant pass program and offer locals the option to ski and snowboard outside of Colorado. These options offer the opportunity to choose between passes with varying access and pricing.

The 2020-2021 Epic Merchant Pass is offered for $979, and the Epic Local Merchant Pass is offered for $729. As a one-time offering and in recognition of a shortened 2019-20 season, for each merchant pass purchased during the 2019-20 season, merchants will be eligible to receive a 20% credit for their 2020-21 pass purchases, if purchased prior to Dec. 6. The price of the pass is subject to change with sufficient notice and available for purchase all season.

Merchant passes require reservations to access resorts and priority access will be granted until Dec. 7 for merchant pass holders to make up to seven priority reservation days prior to lift tickets going on sale starting Dec. 8. Merchant passes are not eligible for EpicCoverage, but are eligible to be transferred once per season.

The merchant pass program has been in existence for many years, providing a hiring tool for local businesses due to the wide-ranging benefits for employees. Unlike other pass products, pass ownership resides with the business versus an individual and features a one-time transfer fee of $110 to accommodate employee changes, and does not have a purchase deadline.

Unlike the Epic Pass, which is owned by the pass holder and cannot be revoked or transferred by an employer regardless of who paid for it, the passes available through the merchant program are owned by the business. In the event that an employee leaves, the pass will be deactivated by the business and may be transferred to another employee. Both merchant passes will be restricted Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 26-31, 2020, and Jan. 16 and Feb. 13-14, 2021.

Merchant pass offerings include access to Vail Resorts’ popular ski and snowboard application, EpicMix, six ski-with-a-friend tickets, summer lift access at Vail and Beaver Creek (excluding bike haul), and more. Some restrictions apply.

In order to be eligible for the merchant pass program, businesses must belong to the Vail Chamber & Business Association or Vail Valley Partnership. Businesses must participate in one of the qualifying events or programs offered by the associations. More information regarding the programs can be found online at vail.com/vbcmerchantpass. Companies must remain in good standing with their associations.

For more information about the 2020-2021 Vail Resorts Merchant Pass, call 970-754-8245 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Merchants can also e-mail vbcmerchantpass@vailresorts.com, or go to http://www.vail.com/vbcmerchantpass. For the Vail Valley Partnership, call 970-477-4027 or e-mail anna@vailvalleypartnership.com. For the Vail Chamber & Business Association, call 970-477-0075 or email info@vailchamber.org.