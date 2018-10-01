Vail Resorts names Chief Information Officer to run digital assistant rollout

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts has announced that Timothy April, currently Vice President of Information Technology and Guest Experience, has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, effective Oct. 29.

April will join the Vail Resorts Executive Committee and oversee all facets of technology for the company, including innovative enhancements to the guest experience throughout the company's operations. April replaces Robert Urwiler, who is retiring after 12 years with Vail Resorts.

"We have spent more than a decade pioneering technological firsts in the mountain resort industry in order to deliver the 'Experience of a Lifetime' to our guests," said Rob Katz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vail Resorts. "Tim has been a critical part of that journey, involved in every significant advancement we have made and knowledgeable about every aspect of our business. I'm confident that Tim's passion for innovation and capacity to embrace disruption will ensure that we continue to leverage technology to re-imagine the mountain resort experience around the world."

Since joining Vail Resorts in 2002, April has led innovations including new RFID technologies for pass and lift ticket products. He also oversaw the launch of the "EpicDay Express Lift Tickets" program, which allows guests to skip the ticket line. He also led the development of next generation point-of-sale and resort management system.

In his new role, April will continue to oversee integrations and technological innovations, including the launch of "Emma," the world's first digital mountain assistant. Emma leverages artificial intelligence and natural language processing to provide guests with information on everything from grooming, lift line wait times and parking, to recommendations on rentals, lessons and dining options. Emma is expected to launch at nine Vail Resorts properties this season.

