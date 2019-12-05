Vail Resorts names Nadia Rawlinson to company’s board of directors

Nadia Rawlinson/



BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts has announced Nadia Rawlinson has been appointed to the company’s board of directors.

Rawlinson is the chief human resources officer at Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Since joining Live Nation in June 2016, Rawlinson has led global human resources strategy and workforce development efforts across the company’s 35,000 employees.

Rawlinson previously was chief human resources officer at Rakuten Americas, a division of one of the largest internet services companies in the world, and held several leadership roles at Groupon, American Express, and Rent the Runway.

“We are thrilled to have Nadia join our board,” Vail Resorts chairman and CEO Rob Katz said. “Nadia has had an incredible career in a number of experience-driven, leading companies and adds extensive global expertise in human resources to our board of directors, which will be a critical asset for us as we continue to focus on acquiring great talent, developing strong leaders, and growing our global footprint.”

Rawlinson currently serves as co-chair of the CHRO Board Academy, a national convening of chief human resources officers; is a board advisor to venture-backed Entelo, Inc., a popular recruiting technology platform; and is a founding member of the Allbright Collective, a professional women-centered network. She also serves as chair of the Stanford University Alumni Committee on Trustee Nominations.

Rawlinson was recently elected to the Executive Leadership Council and was recognized by Black Enterprise Magazine as one of the “Most Powerful Women in Corporate America” in 2019 and one of the “300 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America” in 2018.

Rawlinson grew up in Seattle, frequently skiing Whistler Blackcomb, Stevens Pass and other resorts in the Pacific Northwest region. She currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband.

Rawlinson fills the board seat previously held by Roland Hernandez, whose term ended Dec. 5, 2019. Rawlinson is the company’s ninth board member, joining Sue Decker, Rob Katz, John Redmond, Michele Romanow, Hilary Schneider, Bruce Sewell, John Sorte, and Peter Vaughn.

