Vail Resorts no longer requires masks indoors

With COVID-19 cases on the decline, Vail Resorts has dropped its indoor mask mandate.

Effective Monday, Vail and Beaver Creek will no longer require guests to wear face coverings in gondolas or indoor spaces, including in restaurants, lodging properties, retail and rental locations and base areas. However, face coverings are still required on buses and shuttles per guidance from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

According to a news release from Vail Resorts, which operates Vail and Beaver Creek, the change is based on the declining rates of COVID-19, and face coverings aren’t mandatory unless required by local public health officials or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Proof of vaccination is still required for guests in cafeteria-style dining establishments. Employees don’t have to wear masks in employee-only areas but will be required to wear them in common spaces and other guest-facing areas.

John Plack, a Vail Resorts spokesperson, wrote in an email that Vail Resorts employees will still be required to wear face coverings in indoor guest-facing areas and common spaces at this time, but will no longer be required to wear face coverings in employee-only areas.

“Vail Resorts’ commitment to safety continues to be at the center of everything we do, and all policies are subject to change based on the evolving nature of the pandemic as well as federal, state, and local public health guidelines,” Plack wrote. “We thank all of our guests and employees for their continued understanding and cooperation as we work together to provide a safe and enjoyable mountain experience for all.”