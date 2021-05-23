Vail Resorts offers incentives for passes purchased by Memorial Day

In addition to a price reduction for the upcoming season, Vail Resorts is offering incentives to individuals who purchase their passes by Memorial Day. Skiers and riders who lock up an eligible pass by May 31 will receive 10 buddy tickets, which offer discounted lift ticket rates to family and friends, and can secure their pass for a down payment of $49.

According to Vail Resorts, the discount to season passes is part of the company’s effort to deliver on its Epic for Everyone commitment to broaden engagement in the sports of skiing and snowboarding. A news release states that the price reset for 2021 takes Epic Pass products back to prices last seen during the 2015-16 season.

In Eagle County, that means the Epic Local Pass — which provides access to Vail Mountain Resort, Beaver Creek Resort, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Keystone Resort, Park City Mountain Resort, Whistler Blackcomb and all of Vail’s northeastern resorts — will be on sale for the price of $583.