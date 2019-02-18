Vail Resorts partnership with Arapahoe Basin will end after 2018-19 season

Vail Resorts announced its 2019-20 pass partner changes and new Keystone Plus Pass this morning.

The company’s pass partnership with Arapahoe Basin will end after this ski season. The Keystone Plus Pass will replace the Keystone A-Basin Pass and provide unlimited access to Keystone with holiday restrictions, unlimited late spring skiing at Breckenridge starting April 1 and five days at Crested Butte, with holiday restrictions. The Keystone Plus Pass has a starting price of $369 for adults and $259 for kids.

With Keystone’s plan to be the first resort open in the U.S. and Breckenridge planning to stay open until Memorial Day, the two Summit County resorts will offer one of the longest ski seasons in the country, according to Vail Resorts.

Also new for the 2019-20 season is the inclusion of 10 buddy tickets on all unlimited season pass products, a 67 percent increase from the six previously offered on the Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Summit Value Pass and included now with the Keystone Plus Pass, Tahoe Local Pass and Tahoe Value Pass when purchased before the customary April deadline.

"We are excited to offer a new pass that provides skiing and riding from mid-October through Memorial Day at Keystone and Breckenridge, at an incredible value," said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer for Vail Resorts, in a release. "We are also pleased to increase the number of Buddy Tickets that we offer pass holders, from six to ten, which allow pass holders to purchase a ticket for friends at up to 40 percent off window prices."

The Keystone Plus Pass will go on sale when Epic Pass products launch in spring 2019 at a price of $369 for adults and $259 for kids. When Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Summit Value Pass, the new Keystone Plus Pass, Tahoe Local Pass, Tahoe Value Pass and all other unlimited season pass products, go on sale this spring for the 2019-20 season, they will also include 10 buddy tickets for those who purchase their pass early, a 67 percent increase in benefit tickets over the six that were offered last season. Buddy tickets are daily lift tickets offered at a flat discounted rate for friends and family of pass holders to enjoy.

