Vail Resorts posts gains for 2018 fiscal year, despite Colorado snow shortage

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts in its 2018 fiscal year posted gains in lift revenue and other areas, despite a snow-short winter in Colorado.

In a Friday, Sept. 28 call with analysts and investors, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz noted that fiscal 2018 net revenue increased 6.9 percent in the company's Mountain division over fiscal 2017.

In addition, ski school revenue increased 6.8 percent, with a 7.2 percent increase in retail/rental revenue.

Katz said those increases were driven in large part by the company's acquisition of the resort in Stowe, Vermont.

In the lodging segment of the company, year-over-year revenue per available room increase 2.4 percent.

Katz said pass sales grew in the company's 2018 fiscal year, which runs Aug. 1 to July 31. Katz noted the success of the company's Epic pass aimed at military families. Katz said that pass is starting to bring new customers to the company.

During the call, Katz announced the company would pay a dividend of $1.47 per share on Friday, Oct. 26 to people who are shareholders of record by Tuesday, Oct. 9.