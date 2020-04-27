Vail Resorts provides credit to 2019/2020 season pass holders for lost days due to COVID-19

The Eagle Bahn gondola on Vail Mountain is empty and still on April 18, 2020.

Photo by Sean Naylor

Vail Resorts today announced updates to its season pass program for the 2020/2021 North American ski season, which includes providing credits to 2019/2020 season pass holders whose season was cut short by concerns over COVID-19.

“Following the difficult decision to close our North American mountain resorts as a result of the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we have been developing a comprehensive plan to address our pass holders’ concerns about the early closure this past season and provide improved coverage for the future. We are committed to providing the best passes in the ski industry and are focused on both honoring the loyalty of our guests and providing peace of mind for next season,” Rob Katz, Chief Executive Officer, said in a release.

According to the release, 2019/2020 season pass holders will receive a minimum credit of 20% toward next season’s pass. For season pass holders who used their pass less than five days, they will be eligible for higher credits up to a maximum of 80% for season pass holders who did not use their season pass at all. For Epic Day Pass, Edge Card and other frequency-based products with unused days remaining, Vail Resorts will provide credits for each unused day up to a maximum of an 80% credit.

The credits will be available to pass holders who purchase 2020/2021 passes by September 7, 2020.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Vail Resorts launches ‘Epic Coverage’

Moving forward, future passholders will have new protections on their passes through a new program.

“We are redefining how we will protect season passes through the launch of ‘Epic Coverage.’ Epic Coverage is free for all pass holders and completely replaces the need to purchase pass insurance. Epic Coverage provides refunds in the unlikely event of certain resort closures (i.e. for COVID-19), giving pass holders a refund for any portion of the season that is lost. Additionally, Epic Coverage provides a refund for personal circumstances covered by our pass insurance for eligible injuries, job losses and many other personal events,” according to the release.

In order to give our pass holders the time they need to make decisions regarding next season, Vail Resorts will be extending the deadline for pass holders to receive spring benefits (including Buddy Tickets) until September 7, 2020.

This story will be updated.