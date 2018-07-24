Vail Resorts puts ‘Epic’ brand Colorado Mountain Express, Colorado Ski & Sports

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts has announced that the company will align the brands of both Colorado Mountain Express and Colorado Ski & Sports/Golf to its Epic brand, re-branding the lines of business to Epic Mountain Express and Epic Mountain Gear.

"The re-brand of Colorado Mountain Express and Colorado Ski & Sports/Golf to Epic Mountain Express and Epic Mountain Gear is a physical representation of the brand promise we make to our guests at every touch point throughout their experience with us," said James O'Donnell, executive vice president of hospitality, retail and real estate for Vail Resorts. "Our company's mission is to provide our guests with an experience of a lifetime and by aligning these lines of business with the Epic brand, our guests will know that they can expect the same exceptional service with these two brands that they would when they visit any of our world-class resorts."

As part of the transition to Epic Mountain Express over the coming months, the majority of the Colorado Mountain Express fleet will be branded with a new logo and a design that reflects the new brand. The transition is expected to be complete by late fall. The re-brand will also be incorporated into the Great Hall at Denver International Airport, which is currently under construction, where Vail Resorts will also have an Epic Mountain Express desk to assist arriving guests.

The Epic Mountain Gear brand was first introduced in Frisco in 2014 through its flagship store. It later expanded into the Front Range in Boulder. The remaining five Colorado Ski & Sports/Golf locations will be brought under the Epic Mountain Gear umbrella in August. The stores will provide access to an Epic service desk, which will sell and reprint Epic Pass products as well as lift tickets, ski school lessons and Epic Discovery passes. Starting Labor Day weekend, guests will be able to experience the remodeled locations during Epic Mountain Gear's pre-season sale, Ski Rex, with gear up to 60 percent off.