Vail Resorts Rentals sold to Vacasa, a national company

Dale Bugby



Vail Resort Rentals, a local short term rental management company, has been sold to Vacasa based in Portland, Oregon.

Vail Resort Rentals is one of Vail’s oldest and most respected management companies, providing vacation rentals to visitors in Vail since 1983. Bugby purchased the company in 1996.

“It has been a wonderful career providing hotel operations for luxury condos and homes for 25 years,” Bugby said. A graduate of Hotel School at Ferris State University, Bugby has been active in the community serving on the Vail Chamber & Business Association board, the Vail Town Council and the Colorado Hotel Lodging Association Board.

Bugby likes to talk about coming to Vail in 1980 with little more than a rusted out Ford Pinto he purchased for $90.

“I literally camped out in Dowd Junction and looked for a job while towel bathing at the transportation center in the mornings,” he said. “I would put a suit on each day to try to get an interview. The front desk clerk would always go get the general manager, saying, ‘there is some guy in a suit at the front desk.’ Don MacLachlan, another longtime local hotelier, gave me my first job in Vail at the Landmark in 1980.

“After 40 years managing properties in Vail and Denver it has come time to step back and take a break,” he added. “Vacasa is going to be a great partner for my clients going forward. Vacasa has the marketing expertise to make more guest reservations happen. I have total faith in them as a great vacation operator.”

Vail Resort Rentals grew over the years from one location to more than five buildings with up to 75 rental units.

The acquisition of Vail Resort Rentals gives Vacasa new vacation rental homes at Sun Vail, Lionshead Arcade, Vail 21, and Lionshead Centre.