Vail Resorts rival Alterra Mountain Company to buy Solitude Mountain Resort

DENVER — Alterra Mountain Company has entered into an agreement to purchase Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah, which would bring the company's total to 13 year-round mountain destinations throughout North America.

"With its close relationship with Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort is a natural fit for Alterra Mountain Company, and a tremendous addition to our family of destinations. We are especially excited to expand our reach within Utah and offer another ski and snowboard experience in a state known for its exceptional snow and mountain culture," said Rusty Gregory, Alterra Mountain Company CEO.

Solitude Mountain Resort is located 34 miles from the Salt Lake City International Airport and less than an hour from Deer Valley Resort, in the Big Cottonwood Canyon. The mountain has 77 runs, three bowls, and a vertical drop of 2,030 feet across 1,200 acres. The base village offers ski-in/ski-out accommodations along with year-round activities for guests.

"Joining the impressive group of Alterra Mountain Company destinations places Solitude Mountain Resort in a strong position to continue to grow and enhance the brand and culture that is Solitude," said Kim Mayhew, Solitude Mountain Resort General Manager. "We are excited about the opportunities this transaction will create for our guests, our staff, and for our community in Big Cottonwood Canyon."

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2018, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Alterra Mountain Company's resorts are spread throughout five states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Deer Valley in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Alterra Mountain Company was created when affiliates of KSL Capital Partners, owners of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, and affiliates of Henry Crown and Company purchased Intrawest, Mammoth Resorts, and Deer Valley Resort in 2017.

In January 2018, Alterra Mountain Company introduced the Ikon Pass for winter 2018-2019. The pass offers skiers and riders access to 26 mountain destinations throughout North America, including 12 Alterra Mountain Company destinations, plus 14 partner destinations.

For more information, go to http://www.alterramtnco.com. For more information on the Ikon Pass, go to http://www.ikonpass.com.