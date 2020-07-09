Vail Resorts suspends operations of TV8 after 28 years

After 28 years, TV8 is going off the air. Vail Resorts issued this statement Thursday afternoon, which was also posted on the TV8 website.

“We have been proud to serve the Vail Valley with TV8 programming for 28 years. Unfortunately, the station has experienced financial declines in recent years due to the changing media landscape. TV8 now faces additional economic challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, we have decided to suspend the operations of TV8 for the coming year, effective July 17, 2020, and intend to review options for the future. As a company, we remain focused on our core business of operating our world-class mountain resorts as we strive to provide guests with an experience of a lifetime. We are grateful to our viewers and advertisers and sincerely thank all TV8 employees for their contributions to our community.”

This story will be updated.