Vail Resorts takes its East Vail housing comments to Twitter

Vail Mountain's official Twitter account has been active in defending the company's efforts to build high-density housing on an undeveloped parcel of land in East Vail. The town of Vail wants to see the land preserved for use by a herd of native bighorn sheep which frequent the area.

A recent letter exchange between the town of Vail and Vail Resorts appears to have devolved into that of the 280-character variety.

The town of Vail, in a June 8 letter to Vail Resorts, identified several places where it can help Vail Resorts find worker housing as an alternative to the land the company owns in East Vail, which Vail Resorts learned it owned in 2017.

The town would rather see the East Vail parcel preserved for use by a herd of native bighorn sheep that feed in the area.

But in identifying other projects that could be pursued, Vail Resorts has indicated it would like to move forward with all of those projects along with East Vail, not instead of East Vail.

The executive vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Resorts’ Rocky Mountain region, Bill Rock, suggested in a June 22 letter that the town and company meet the following week to begin collaboration on the projects presented by the town.

Absent of a compromise to preserve the East Vail parcel, the town of Vail has not identified a reason to meet with Vail Resorts on housing, and told Rock as much in a response that declined the executive’s offer to meet with town staffers.

Vail Mountain spokesperson John Plack, in a response to the Vail Daily, said the company is disappointed that the town won’t meet to discuss its list of additional housing opportunities in Vail.

“We’re excited to meet to see how we can move projects forward and we hope that they return to the table soon on this important issue,” Plack said.

Vail Resorts has also taken to Twitter in recent days to express its dissatisfaction with that outcome.

On July 14, the Vail Mountain account tweeted :

“We’re excited to discuss additional housing options laid out by the Town of Vail. Those projects and East Vail are unrelated … but … our meeting on the calendar to bring more affordable housing to Vail cancelled indefinitely by the Town!?”

And in another tweet, later that day, @vailmtn used an emoji of a house and tweeted “It’s no secret we’ve been advocating for #affordablehousing. So many communities are struggling and we’re excited to see progress in many communities – keep it up! Less excited that the Town of Vail is impeding progress here, but we’ll keep on working and advocating.”

The company has found an ally in the Storm Skiing Podcast, which has featured Rock as a recent guest, and also this year has featured Vail Resorts Executive Chairman of the Board Rob Katz.

The podcast is based in the Northeast, but features ski resort executives from all over the country and covers, from their perspectives, the issues faced by many ski resorts. Host Stuart Winchester has not been shy about using the platform to opine his desire to see the 145-bed project built on the bighorn sheep habitat in East Vail.

“Suddenly everyone is very concerned about the local bighorn sheep herd,” Winchester, in setting up his interview with Bill Rock, said of the many locals in Vail who have come out to express their dissatisfaction with the project. “A herd that has been there for all those decades that single-family mansions have been sprouting out of the Rocky Mountain dirt like flowers in the springtime. Very convincing guys.”

The Storm Skiing Twitter account, on July 15, retweeted the Vail Resorts tweet with a message of its own, writing “What are you trying to prove, Town of Vail?”

The town of Vail, in the letter exchange with Vail Resorts that prompted the Vail Resorts’ tweets, addressed Winchester’s suggestion that the high-density housing proposed by Vail Resorts should be welcome in light of the fact that there are mansions in the area.

In its June 8 letter, the town included comment from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, in which District Wildlife Manager Devin Duval said “high-density and high-intensity human use will elicit a different level of disturbance” to the area’s bighorn sheep herd “than that of lower-intensity, distributed human impacts.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, in forums other than Twitter, has suggested Vail Resorts find a different development site for the housing project in an effort to save the sheep herd.

The Gore/Eagle’s Nest bighorn sheep herd uses a portion of Vail Resorts’ land for its winter range. Vail Resorts learned it owned the land in 2016 when the town of Vail identified the parcel.

The town of Vail has not yet jumped into the latest round of Twitter’s points-based combat arena to defend itself against Vail Resorts and Storm Skiing’s callouts, but many who have in recent days are receiving responses from the Vail Mountain account.

One Twitter user said Vail Mountain’s tweets were “petty sniping” at the town of Vail, to which the official Vail Mountain account replied “there’s nothing petty about the critical need for more affordable housing for those who bring our special community to life.”

In another tweet, on July 18, a Twitter user described Vail Resorts’ Arrabelle Hotel in Lionshead as “not a real place … a Disney village with mountains.”

The Vail Mountain account responded by saying that the hotel’s faux Bavarian style, developed in 2006, was attempting to capture “our founders’ vision to share the charm of European architecture with our visitors.”

In another response, the Vail Mountain account actually used a first-person point of view to reply to a Twitter user who accused the company of “just trying to pretend they care” when “the only engagement comes from your black heart.”

Using a heart emoji, @vailmtn responded “This is not the land of make believe, and my heart most certainly is red.”