Vail Resorts third quarter shows positive results from ski season, pass sales

This story will be updated.

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts' acquisition and pass-sale strategies seem to have weathered a snow-short winter in the Colorado Rockies.

During a Thursday, June 7 conference call, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz said the company performed well in the third quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. The company's fiscal year runs from Aug. 1 — July 31, so third quarter results encompass the final three months of the ski season.

Katz said the company's mountain revenue increased 7.1 percent from the same period in 2017. Lift revenue grew 7.9 percent for the quarter.

Total visitation grew 6.4 percent.

Acknowledging the "challenging" weather at Colorado resorts, Katz said the company's third-quarter results shows the "resilience" of he company's business model, which includes both geographic diversity and season-pass sales.

Information provided by the company shows that pass sales for the 2018—2019 ski season are running ahead of the same period in 2017.

Through May 31, pass sales are running 12 percent ahead of 2017. Revenue is up 19 percent over the third quarter of 2017.

Vail Resorts Chief Financial Officer Michael Barkin noted that this week's announcements that the company has contracts to purchase four resorts — Stevens Pass in Washington, Okemo in Vermont, Sunapee in New Hampshire and Crested Butte in Colorado — each represents "an important strategic addition," offering skiers more choice and access to more resorts.

Responding to a question from Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley about the prospects for further acquisitions, Katz said he believes there are still "select opportunities" in North America. But, Katz added, any future acquisitions must provide Vail Resorts with something unique for the firm.

"We have to be even more selective," Katz said, adding that the company is also looking for opportunities outside North America.

Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller can be reached at smiller@vaildaily.com or 970-748-2930.