Vail Resorts unveils ‘Epic Mountain Rewards’ discount program for pass holders

Vail Resorts has announced that Epic Pass holders will be eligible for a number of discounts starting with the 2020-2021 ski season.

Chris Dillmann | Daily file photo

Vail Resorts has introduced “Epic Mountain Rewards,” which next season will give pass holders a discount of 20% off food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals and more at the company’s North American owned and operated resorts.

Epic Mountain Rewards is available for everyone who purchases an Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass, Epic Military Pass and most of the company’s other pass products. Passes for the 2020/21 season are on sale now.

“Last year, we changed the definition of a season pass by launching the Epic Day Pass and giving all skiers and riders the same value and flexibility — even if they only plan to ski or ride one day. Today, we are transforming the breadth of value offered with a pass by providing our pass holders truly epic discounts on their mountain experience,” Vail Resorts Chief Marketing Officer Kirsten Lynch said.

Epic Mountain Rewards is designed to be as simple as possible. Pass holders get the 20% discounts by simply presenting their pass at the register or logging into their account for online reservations. According to a release from Vail Resorts, a family of four will now be able save hundreds of dollars per day in food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals and select mountain activities.

Epic Mountain Rewards also includes 20% off Epic Mountain Express transportation in Colorado, guided cat skiing tours in Keystone and heli-skiing packages in Whistler Blackcomb. More details can be found at http://www.epicmountainrewards.com.