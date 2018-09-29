Vail revives free overnight parking in town structures — but only for a while

VAIL — Free overnight parking will be available in the Vail Village and Lionshead Village parking structures beginning Monday, Oct. 1, and extending to the start of the ski season, which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 16.

A $25 overnight fee has been in place since May 25 and was implemented as a pilot program to discourage overnight vehicle storage to free up spaces for day users. Parking has remained free throughout the summer for vehicles parked during the day and evening. The overnight rate has been assessed for vehicles parked between 4 and 5 a.m.

Vail's winter parking rates and associated operations for the 2018-19 season will be presented for review by the Vail Town Council at its evening meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 16. The discussion will focus on considerations identified by the Vail Parking & Transportation Task Force. These include operational policies related to the new parking structure at Red Sandstone Elementary School, parking pass pricing and the possible extension of 90-minute free parking in the structures and related pricing.

Paid parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead Village structures will coincide with the start of Vail Mountain's 2018-19 ski and snowboard season and the transition to increased bus service.

For a listing of parking rates from last season, go to http://www.vailgov.com/parking.