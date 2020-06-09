Vail Rotary Club’s 50th-anniversary food drive on Wednesday to help fill Salvation Army Food Pantry

Local Rotarians will be at City Market in West Vail and Village Market in Edwards on Wednesday collecting food for the Vail Valley Salvation Army.

On Wednesday, Vail Rotary Club and Edwards Rotary Club will be holding food drives in the valley, collecting food outside of local grocery stores to go to the Vail Valley Salvation Army.

Shoppers at City Market in West Vail and Village Market in Edwards on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. can donate goods outside the store to the local Rotary Clubs. Items needed include canned, boxed and jar food items, baby food, diapers, flour, etc.

For the Vail Rotary Club, it’s the 50th anniversary food drive.

“We’ve come to learn how much hunger there is in the valley normally,” Vail Rotary President Penny Wilson said. “The pandemic situation has just exacerbated it.”

The local Rotary clubs will have volunteers outside of the grocery stores, wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Shoppers can pick up a list of items needed off the table on the way in, and drop off the items on the table on the way out.

Tuesday, June 9, is the official 50th anniversary of the Vail Rotary Club. In addition to helping with hunger in the valley, the local organization also supports behavioral health efforts, among other things. In May, the Vail Rotary awarded $50,000 in grant money to three local organizations helping fight COVID-19.

The Vail Rotary meets every Wednesday from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Manor Vail Lodge. Meetings are also held virtually. Wilson said next week’s meeting will feature a speaker on racial justice.

Wilson said the organization is “dedicated” to having its annual Duck Race down Gore Creek, each year turning the water yellow with “adopted” rubber ducks. While it might not be the same as past years, organizers hope the race goes on in some fashion. Duck adoptions are looking to start later in June.

“Penny is always wanting to coordinate with the clubs in the valley in order to spread our reach, so that way we can help out more people,” said Edwards Rotary Club President Andrew Zaback. “She’s pretty driven on trying to get people together to make a bigger impact.”

For more information, visit vailrotary.com or edwardsrotary.com.

The Vail Valley Salvation Army has been serving the community for 30 years, providing a food pantry, emergency rent assistance and more for those in need. Visit salvationarmyvail.org to donate or for more information.

