Vail route maps now available for August’s Colorado Classic stages in town

VAIL — Pro cycling will make a return to the town of Vail in August. Cycling's legacy began in Vail in 1975 with the start of the Red Zinger pro cycling tour, and has continued with events including the Coors Classic, the UCI World Mountain Biking Championships, and the USA Pro Challenge.

In December 2017, the Vail Town Council approved support for two days of pro cycling via the Colorado Classic cycling race, in partnership with the Vail Valley Foundation and RPM Events Group.

On Thursday, Aug. 16, the Colorado Classic event will feature a spectator-friendly circuit race that will loop men's and women's pro cyclists through Vail Village, and fans will be encouraged to watch from designated areas in appropriate locations throughout the route. On Friday, Aug. 17, the route will take racers up the legendary time trial route from Vail Village to the top of Vail Pass.

The event will require temporary road closures in select neighborhoods. Emergency ingress/egress will always be allowed but there will be delays with guests or homeowners getting in and out of their hotels, condos or homes in non-emergency situations.

Vail Police Officer Alan Hernandez will serve as the Colorado Classic neighborhood liaison point of contact, and in the coming months will help residents address special health, emergency, or other transportation needs that may occur during the race window, and will help communicate information and updates to the community. His email address is ahernandez@vailgov.com and his phone number is 970-306-9602.

Maps of the affected areas are available at http://www.coloradoclassicvail.com. A modified bus and parking schedule will be available soon. More information about the races will be published in the Vail Daily in coming days.