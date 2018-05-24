Vail Rugby alum returns with team

After a first ever appearance at the Club National Championship and a creditable sixth-place finish in 2017, Bulldog Rugby founders Mike Newcomer and David Fischer announced the return of head coach Steve Lewis, a Vail Rugby Football Club alum, for the summer of 2018.

However, there will be a change of focus and location for the upcoming season. In addition to selecting only younger, USA eligible players, Bulldog Rugby will be competing in the Frontier Region and operating a full-time 7s summer residency camp in Vail.

"We are delighted that Steve will be back with us again, his expertise in 7's is well-known" said Newcomer. "And given our goal of helping develop the next generation of USA National Team Eagles, some of Steve's other roles as head coach of the men's collegiate All-Americans and the Northeast Academy, dovetail well with our mission."

Bulldog Rugby intend to play in the three Frontier region qualifiers, to be held in Denver and Kansas City (Missouri), and will hold a full-time three-week residency camp in Vail in July.

"I am grateful to Mike and Dave for their support of American rugby and in particular this pivot to producing the next generation of Eagles 7s players. On a personal level, I am looking forward to being back on my old Colorado stomping grounds" said Lewis, "In addition, we very much appreciate the support of the local Vail Rugby club, and I see numerous synergies with their strategy to build a summer center of rugby excellence in the Rocky Mountains with Vail Rugby Club partners the Glendale Raptors. This is a win, win, win all-round"