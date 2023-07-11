Vail Rugby Club, Gentlemen of Aspen continue 51-year rivalry this weekend

The Vail Rugby Club will play against the Gentlemen of Aspen on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Vail Athletic Fields. The rivalry between clubs is in its 51st year.

Vail Rugby Club/Courtesy photo

There will be more than just pride on the line at this Saturday’s match between the Vail Rugby Club and the Gentlemen of Aspen. Pride, however, would have been sufficient.

“It’s a friendly rivalry — or maybe not so friendly, but a respectful rivalry that’s been going on for a long time,” Vail Rugby Club president Chris Chantler said of the 51-year-old strife, a regional legacy unmatched in the local summer sports scene. During Chantler’s playing days in the late 80s and 90s, Aspen was the only team that had Vail’s number.

“We’d put 50-plus points on all the Division I teams in Denver, the other mountain teams, and then we would lose to Aspen by 30 or 40,” Chantler recalled before explaining how Vail’s architects proceeded to construct a team tailor-made to take down the Gentlemen. The blueprint included recruiting players from South Africa, Scotland and England. Still, Aspen’s peak era roster featured something like seven U.S. national team players.

“They lost three games in five years,” Chantler remembered of that time. “And those three games were to us.”

Like any spicy rivalry, each game was close.

“We just had that little bit of desire,” Chantler said.

“I think that sometimes it’s better to be the underdog, and we took them by surprise.”

Plentiful pranks fueled the love-hate relationship in those days. Chantler recalled a year where his players deposited Aspen’s scrum machine at the top of Independence Pass. If Aspen players left jersey’s unattended at tournaments, they’d sometimes go missing.

“It’s just an historical thing. Aspen used to refer to Vail as a truck stop with a Wendy’s when we had a Wendy’s on I-70. They call it ‘a highway that runs through it.’ Vail is a four-letter word in Aspen,” he continued.

Starting to understand the enmity?

“But the rugby culture is: you go at each other for 80 minutes on the pitch. Whatever happens, at the end you shake hands and have a beer; that’s sort of the nature of the sport,” Chantler stated.

“They’re a class act. I have a lot of respect for them.”

Other than bragging rights, Saturday’s game — the first of three straight between Aspen and Vail (they’ll also face off in Aspen on July 29 and Aug. 5 before Vail concludes its season at home Aug. 13 against Steamboat Springs) — is a classic, ‘somebody’s ‘O’ has got to go.’

Both squads are undefeated against teams in the Mountain League, which includes Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Breckenridge, Steamboat Springs, Aspen and Vail. Of those six, the latter three remain the most robust programs coming out of the COVID-induced league shutdown.

“During the pandemic, once we were given the green light to play, we had to follow some serious protocols through USA Rugby and Eagle County, but we were able to have games with the stronger teams,” Chantler stated. “Now, we’re back on track.”

Vail kicked off the year with a runaway 47-12 win over Glenwood Springs on June 10 at their home pitch, a venue the rugby team was instrumental in creating 51 years ago. They clobbered Steamboat 59-12 a week later before Grand Junction forfeited the July 1 match. Last weekend, the 26-man team traveled to face the best teams from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming at the 12-team Cowpie Classic.

After defeating Queens City, a Denver-based club, Vail fell to Boulder on a last-second try (analogous to a touchdown in American football) to steal an 18-12 win. The quarterfinal matchup against a New Mexico all-star team brought another heartbreak.

Vail lost a wire-to-wire battle after a questionable officiating call late, according to Chantler.

“You have to take the good with the bad,” he said. “It was a good showing for the guys.”

Aspen, meanwhile, would fall in the championship. Thus, both teams enter Saturday with extra eagerness.

“It’s going to be a battle,” Chantler said. “Our guys are hungry for it.”

Growing the sport locally

Diego Fortuny brings international professional experience to the Vail Rugby Club, which faces the Gentlemen of Aspen on Saturday at 1 p.m. Vail Rugby Club/Courtesy photo

Pre-pandemic, Chantler and Vail Rugby Club chairman Bart Cuomo decided to tweak their roster. Instead of shaping it around international stars, they adopted a local focus on developing collegiate players in the USA Rugby system.

“Obviously up here, a lot of the challenges are housing,” Chantler explained. Thanks to Vail Resorts allowing the team to lease three of their larger employee housing units in Avon, Chantler’s been able to more easily recruit college players from New Mexico, Montana and Denver.

“Really with the idea to help develop these players and take them onto whatever that next level is for them,” Chantler said. “Whether it’s still collegiate or to give them an opportunity for a look by the new professional league, the MLR.”

Head coach Chris Hathaway has been instrumental in helping the team accomplish those goals on the pitch.

“He has been a huge asset to the club,” Chantler said. “He is really bringing out the best in our new and experienced players.”

The poster child for the ‘experienced’ side of that spectrum is Diego Fortuny, whose past professional experiences include stints with the Argentina Jaguars, Houston Sabor Cats and Glendale Raptors. Another Raptor, Seimou Smith is a player fans should keep an eye on as well.

Jess Coumo, Bart Coumo’s daughter, led the Vail ladies at the Cowpie Classic last weekend. The team is actively recruiting new players, no experience necessary. Vail Rugby Club/Courtesy photo

“He runs so well with the ball,” Chantler said of Smith. “His sidestep, his movement, his overall command of the game — it’s just poetry to watch him play.”

The other American member with a professional resume this summer is Will Crawford. Bart’s son, Donnie Cuomo and Chris’ son, Simon Chantler, provide a local flare on the pitch along with the eight other Vail athletes posted in the information box below.

Vail locals on Vail Rugby Club roster Donnie Cuomo Simon Chantler Bob Barrett Zack Guilda Reese Smith Michael Harlan Liam Notley Jensen Rawlings Tanner Williams Pate McDaniel

“We have lot of players that are really stepping up and improving,” Chantler said.

Aspen swept the season series in 2022, winning a nail-biter in Vail in the second of two games. Chantler knows his longtime foes won’t give an inch when things go down at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“I watched them a bit this weekend; they are back and they are very strong,” he said of Aspen. “They’re well-coached, they have some good influx of college players, too. I think we’ll be well-matched.”